Simmons Gallery at Capitol Piazza offering 45-minute naps for S$45 promo price

The new Simmons Gallery at Capitol Piazza in City Hall is offering 45-minute naps.

Simmons, which sells premium mattresses, has just introduced 45winks, a new nap concept that’s supposedly based on the science of sleep.

The new flagship store will offer naps of up to 45 minutes.

Simmons aims to highlight with this service that sleep and power naps are essential for high performance productivity at work.

How it works

The launch price is S$45 for 45 minutes from now till mid-July 2019.

The non-promotional price will be S$90 for 45 minutes.

45winks by Simmons is available daily from 10.45am to 7.00pm.

There are three private suites in total.

The service is hailed as the first-of-its-kind in the industry.

Guests can even choose the firmness of the mattress — firm, medium or plush.

There are also adjustable mood lights.

Besides a mattress, it also comes with pillows, bed sheets, and pyjamas.

On the 45winks website, it is stated that linens and blankets are washed after each session: “For hygiene purpose, all amenities are in disposable packs and linens & blankets are washed after each session.”

The Capitol Piazza store is designed by Peter Tay, an interior designer who has won awards and is known for designing celebrity homes for Zhang Ziyi, Wang Lee Hom and Zoe Tay.

The service can be pre-booked via the 45winks site or its service hotline at 6385 3966.

Golden Village Zen Zone at Gold Class Suntec City

If S$45 for 45 minutes is too steep and bourgeois, you can opt for a proletariat option in the form of Golden Village Zen Zone at Gold Class Suntec City.

It costs S$10 nett from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 1.30pm.

And you can eat inside.