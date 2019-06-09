Shih Tzu casually sleeping on her back like a human wins the internet

Paningning is a Shih Tzu that has created quite a bit of sensation online with her sleeping position.

Advertisement

Paningning the upward facing dog

Unlike most dogs, Paningning has a habit of sleeping on her back.

Most of the time, she is spotted sleeping incredibly still:

When she’s really tired, Paningning goes full spreadeagle just like us hoomans. #unglam

It appears to be a habit since young as well.

She sleeps like that anywhere, be it on the floor or on the sofa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Becoming an internet sensation

Paningning with her carefree sleeping habits has earned herself quite a fair bit of fans globally.

Here are some artworks inspired by Paningning:

The owner of Paningning shared with Yahoo! Philippines that she did not expect her dog to become so famous but she is happy that Paningning is well-liked.

Advertisement

Awww so cute.

Top photo collage from Paningning’s Facebook