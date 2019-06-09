Shih Tzu casually sleeping on her back like a human wins the internet
This dog is a mood.
Paningning is a Shih Tzu that has created quite a bit of sensation online with her sleeping position.
Paningning the upward facing dog
Unlike most dogs, Paningning has a habit of sleeping on her back.
Most of the time, she is spotted sleeping incredibly still:
When she’s really tired, Paningning goes full spreadeagle just like us hoomans. #unglam
It appears to be a habit since young as well.
She sleeps like that anywhere, be it on the floor or on the sofa.
Becoming an internet sensation
Paningning with her carefree sleeping habits has earned herself quite a fair bit of fans globally.
Here are some artworks inspired by Paningning:
This is paningning pic.twitter.com/vvZlaDr42j
— juju (@hey_jujuuuuu) March 29, 2019
The owner of Paningning shared with Yahoo! Philippines that she did not expect her dog to become so famous but she is happy that Paningning is well-liked.
Awww so cute.
Top photo collage from Paningning’s Facebook
