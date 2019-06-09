fbpx

Back
﻿

Shih Tzu casually sleeping on her back like a human wins the internet

This dog is a mood.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 3, 01:43 pm

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

Paningning is a Shih Tzu that has created quite a bit of sensation online with her sleeping position.

Paningning the upward facing dog

Unlike most dogs, Paningning has a habit of sleeping on her back.

Most of the time, she is spotted sleeping incredibly still:

When she’s really tired, Paningning goes full spreadeagle just like us hoomans. #unglam

It appears to be a habit since young as well.

She sleeps like that anywhere, be it on the floor or on the sofa.

Becoming an internet sensation

Paningning with her carefree sleeping habits has earned herself quite a fair bit of fans globally.

Here are some artworks inspired by Paningning:

The owner of Paningning shared with Yahoo! Philippines that she did not expect her dog to become so famous but she is happy that Paningning is well-liked.

View this post on Instagram

Pretty in Pink 🎀 #dogsofinstagram #shihtzu #puppy #paningning

A post shared by Paningning (@therealpaningning) on

Awww so cute.

Top photo collage from Paningning’s Facebook 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

AMK Town Council conducts re-checks after elderly man falls off shoddily-made chair at hawker centre

Many complained that the top of the seat appeared to be glued on.

June 3, 01:22 pm

Protected animals like slow loris, baby gibbons & otters sold illegally in M'sia on Instagram page

How about no.

June 3, 12:54 pm

Funan mall reopening on June 28 with Dyson, Brompton Junction & 180 more retail brands

Fu-yo.

June 3, 11:43 am

Veteran Hong Kong actor Lee Siu Kei, 69, has died from liver cancer

RIP.

June 3, 11:23 am

13-year-old boy's alleged bomb threat on Scoot flight resulted in 2 RSAF F-15s being deployed

The threat was taken seriously despite being revealed to be a hoax.

June 3, 11:19 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close