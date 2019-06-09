Up to 60% off at Sephora sale in Woodlands Causeway Point till June 9, 2019

For those who need to stock up on skin care and cosmetics, here’s a good deal in the north.

Sephora sale at Causeway Point

According to the field reports from Singapore Atrium Sale, a Sephora sale is taking place at Causeway Point in Woodlands.

A variety of cosmetic items are on sale, including eye make-up, skin care products, lipsticks, and more.

The discounts range from 20 per cent to 60 per cent.

Separately, there is also an online sale on make-up palettes till June 7, 2019.

Until June 9

According to the post, the sale is happening at level 1 atrium in Causeway Point and will last till June 9, 2019.

Here are some photos taken for you to decide if it is worth making a trip:

You can see more photos from the atrium sale here:

