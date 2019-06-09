fbpx

Up to 60% off at Sephora sale in Woodlands Causeway Point till June 9, 2019

Chiong ah.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 4, 01:53 pm

For those who need to stock up on skin care and cosmetics, here’s a good deal in the north.

Sephora sale at Causeway Point

According to the field reports from Singapore Atrium Sale, a Sephora sale is taking place at Causeway Point in Woodlands.

A variety of cosmetic items are on sale, including eye make-up, skin care products, lipsticks, and more.

The discounts range from 20 per cent to 60 per cent.

Separately, there is also an online sale on make-up palettes till June 7, 2019.

Until June 9

According to the post, the sale is happening at level 1 atrium in Causeway Point and will last till June 9, 2019.

Photo from Singapore Atrium Sale.

Here are some photos taken for you to decide if it is worth making a trip:

Photo from Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo from Singapore Atrium Sale.

You can see more photos from the atrium sale here:

All photos from Singapore Atrium Sale Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

