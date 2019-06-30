Sengkang man who allegedly killed daughter on Father’s Day was supposed to return her to mother earlier that day

The Sengkang man who killed his daughter on Father’s Day was supposed to return her to mother the previous day

On June 16, 2019, Father’s Day, Police were called in at 10.24 p.m. to a flat in Rivervale Crescent, Block 163B.

There, they found a two-year-old girl lying motionless near an injured 34-year-old man.

The man was JohnBoy John Teo.

And the motionless young girl was his daughter.

While they were both taken to Sengkang General Hospital, the girl ultimately succumbed to her injuries, and passed away two hours later at 12.28a.m.

The father had apparently suffocated his daughter, before allegedly slashing his own neck.

The case has been classified as murder and investigations are ongoing.

CNA and The Straits Times both went down to the house in question.

Divorce and custody

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), Teo had recently gone through a divorce with his wife, Ms Cheok.

Cheok had gained custody of their daughter in March, 2019.

She then moved out of their house two months ago.

Teo had visitation rights on Sunday.

As Cheok told SMDN, the last time she saw her daughter was on Saturday, June 12, 2019.

While Teo was supposed to return the daughter the next day, that never materialised.

Cheok called the police when he failed to carry through on bringing her back that day. Sadly it wasn’t enough.

She told Wanbao that she had allowed her daughter to spend the day with Teo because it was Father’s Day.

Teo is scheduled to appear in court via video-link on July 9, 2019.

If convicted of murder, he will face the death penalty.

