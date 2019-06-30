fbpx

Back
﻿

Lady with guide dog shouted at & blocked from trying to board SBS bus by indignant lady

Guide dogs are allowed on public transport.

Tanya Ong | June 20, 11:53 am

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Some people with visual disabilities may require mobility aids, such as guide dogs.

These dogs are not pets, and are legally allowed to enter food establishments, malls and other public spaces such as public transport.

Guide dogs can also be identified by the harness it is wearing while walking alongside its owner.

However, not all Singaporeans may not be aware of this fact.

Guide dog was singled out by a woman

According to a Facebook post by Esme the global guide dog, one Cassandra Chiu recounted a recent experience with her guide dog.

She said that she was at the Lucky Plaza bus stop when a lady exclaimed that “dog cannot go up bus (sic)”.

Chiu’s daughter, who was with her at that time, explained that it’s a guide dog. However, the lady allegedly continued to block their way from boarding the bus.

Chiu claimed that they had to “push (their) way through to get onto the bus”.

Thankfully, the bus driver was helpful

Fortunately, Chiu said that the experience on bus 123 was a “heartwarming” one.

She described how the bus driver got out of his seat and asked for a volunteer to give up their seat for Chiu and her guide dog, Elke.

Photo via FB/Esme the Global Guide Dog

This is her Facebook post:

Related stories on guide dogs:

Many Singaporeans still don’t know what guide dogs are, as this lady’s account reveals

Facebook post singles out man with dog on MRT train, commenters defend him

Top photo composite image, photos via FB/Esme the global guide dog.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

K Shanmugam engages LGBTQ+ community in anti-drug discussion

No community should be left out in the anti-drug conversation.

June 20, 10:16 am

S'pore man who lost 'half his brain' in accident & given 0.1% chance of survival has amazing recovery story

Takalah is Malay for can't lose.

June 20, 09:39 am

M'sia girl, 2, dies from head injuries after hitting ceiling fan

Tragic.

June 20, 03:16 am

Hong Kong university suspends Chinese teaching assistant who threatened to fail student protesters

Consequences for public statements.

June 20, 01:26 am

Hong Kong's Sky Dragon luncheon meat found to have African Swine Fever is banned in S'pore

Thanks ah, Singapore Food Agency.

June 19, 11:24 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close