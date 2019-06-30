Lady with guide dog shouted at & blocked from trying to board SBS bus by indignant lady

Some people with visual disabilities may require mobility aids, such as guide dogs.

These dogs are not pets, and are legally allowed to enter food establishments, malls and other public spaces such as public transport.

Guide dogs can also be identified by the harness it is wearing while walking alongside its owner.

However, not all Singaporeans may not be aware of this fact.

Guide dog was singled out by a woman

According to a Facebook post by Esme the global guide dog, one Cassandra Chiu recounted a recent experience with her guide dog.

She said that she was at the Lucky Plaza bus stop when a lady exclaimed that “dog cannot go up bus (sic)”.

Chiu’s daughter, who was with her at that time, explained that it’s a guide dog. However, the lady allegedly continued to block their way from boarding the bus.

Chiu claimed that they had to “push (their) way through to get onto the bus”.

Thankfully, the bus driver was helpful

Fortunately, Chiu said that the experience on bus 123 was a “heartwarming” one.

She described how the bus driver got out of his seat and asked for a volunteer to give up their seat for Chiu and her guide dog, Elke.

This is her Facebook post:

Top photo composite image, photos via FB/Esme the global guide dog.