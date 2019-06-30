Man on SBS Transit bus challenges fellow passenger to a fight, shouts same vulgarity 300 times

How many times can a person shout the same vulgarity over and over again while trying to start a fight, but eventually not?

The answer is 300 times.

A video uploaded to Facebook page Singapore Bus Drivers Community on June 19 showed a man repeatedly screaming vulgarities at a fellow passenger on a double-decker bus, and challenging him to a fight.

According to the video’s caption, the agitated man was supposedly drunk.

In case you can’t see the video:

What exactly happened

Man in black challenges man in maroon to “one on one”

The three-and-a-half minute video showed a standing man, dressed in a black jacket and jeans, aggressively asking another seated passenger, dressed in a maroon shirt and a black cap, why he wants to fight.

Both men then exchange multiple insults before the man in black switches to swearing “F*** you” at the other party.

This prompted the man in maroon to also switch to saying “F*** you,” which led to another similar exchange.

At the same time, the man in black begins walking towards the back of the bus, whereupon he turns back just after passing the bus’ staircase, to challenge the man in maroon to alight at the next bus stop with him.

The man in black then shouts, “One to one! F*** you”, before continuing to walk towards the back of the bus.

Subsequently, the man in maroon is heard saying loudly that the man in black should sleep because he is drunk.

The man in black walked back and claimed, “No, I’m not drunk!”.

He then walked off again.

Video cuts to both men exchanging “F*** you” insults again

The video then suddenly cuts to the man in black standing in front of the man in maroon once more, with both of them exchanging “F*** you” insults once again, accompanied by furious hand gestures from the former.

An exchange by both men went like this:

Man in maroon: ‘F*** you also!” Man in black: “F*** you back!” Man in maroon: “F*** you back!” Man in black: “F*** you a hundred times! F*** you 200 times! F*** you 300 times!”

Halfway through the altercation, the bus driver can be seen ready to step in.

Argument takes a xenophobic turn

At this point, the argument took a turn for the xenophobic when the man in black suddenly accused the man in maroon for coming to Singapore to beg, and yelled that he will send the latter back to his country.

The tone of the argument also escalated when the man in black challenged the man in maroon to a fight once more, as he yelled, “Come! I hammer you!” repeatedly.

This prompted the man in maroon to exclaim multiple times, “Don’t touch me!”

The man in maroon then stood up when the man in black insulted his mother, which prompted the intervention of a passenger in blue to break up the confrontation.

With a smile on his face, the man in blue then begins moving the man in black away, as the latter continued to shout at the man in maroon, adding that he was not scared of anybody.

The bus then came to a stop.

The man in black was still yelling at the man in maroon to come down and fight him, amidst the sounds of EZ-Link cards being tapped.

The sound of the bus bell is then heard, with the man in black screaming for the door to be opened and he lighted.

Cause of spat unclear

It is unclear from the video what caused the spat, or when and on which bus it happened.

Mothership.sg has reached out to SBS Transit for more information on the matter and if it even occurred recently.

Top image collage from Singapore Bus Drivers Community Facebook