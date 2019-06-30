Samuel L. Jackson reacts to S’pore MRT poster with Nick Fury’s eyepatch on wrong eye

Spider-Man: Far From Home will premiere on July 2.

Plenty of promotional posters have been put up around town, including at various MRT stations.

One particular set of posters garnered extra attention, however.

Mirror image

The posters, which feature Marvel character Nick Fury has one glaring detail:

The poster on the left is a mirrored image of the one on the right, causing Fury’s eyepatch over his left eye to be flipped to his right eye instead.

Reddit user TheBois24 posted a photo of the error on the Reddit thread r/CrappyDesign, which has since garnered over 43.7 thousand upvotes, and 793 comments.

The posters were supposedly seen at Newton MRT station.

Gone viral

The faux pas also attracted the attention of the actor who plays Fury, Samuel L. Jackson.

He posted a screenshot of the Reddit post on his Instagram with the following expletive-peppered caption:

Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual F*CK IS GOING ON HERE???!!! #headsgonroll #lefteyemuthaf*kkah

We’ve reached out to SMRT for comment.

Top image via TheBois24 on Reddit

