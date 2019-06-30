Root Beer Floats going for less than S$0.50 at all M’sian A&W outlets on June 19, 2019

To celebrate A&W’s birthday, all A&W outlets in Malaysia will be retailing Single Scoop Root Beer Floats at RM1 (S$0.33) each on June 19, 2019.

This is a significant drop from their usual retail price of RM4.95 (S$1.62)

This offer is only valid for dine-in customers, while stocks last.

For those with children, Rooty Bear, A&W’s official mascot, will also be making a special appearance at 8:00 pm on the same day, in 36 outlets all over Malaysia.

This shatters the myth that there’s only one Rooty Bear, so don’t tell the kids.

What better way to spend the school holidays this June?

Top image courtesy of anwmalaysia on Instagram