Root Beer Floats going for less than S$0.50 at all M’sian A&W outlets on June 19, 2019
Birthday treat.
To celebrate A&W’s birthday, all A&W outlets in Malaysia will be retailing Single Scoop Root Beer Floats at RM1 (S$0.33) each on June 19, 2019.
This is a significant drop from their usual retail price of RM4.95 (S$1.62)
#GoodNews #Promotion #ANWday #RBday #anwmalaysia #19June To celebrate Rooty Bear's Birthday, we will be having a promotion on RB Float Single Scoop (R) at only RM 1.00! Visit our outlets on 19th June to enjoy this amazing promotion. . *While stocks last *Normal price : RM 4.95
This offer is only valid for dine-in customers, while stocks last.
For those with children, Rooty Bear, A&W’s official mascot, will also be making a special appearance at 8:00 pm on the same day, in 36 outlets all over Malaysia.
Hey.. hey.. it’s tomorrow! Rooty can’t wait to meet you at 8pm in selected outlets (Click the link in our bio to find out the locations). 😉🎉 Also, don't miss out on our special birthday price of RM 1 for RB Float Single Scoop (R) when you dine in at any of our A&W outlets tomorrow! #ANWday #RBday #anwmalaysia #19June
This shatters the myth that there’s only one Rooty Bear, so don’t tell the kids.
What better way to spend the school holidays this June?
Top image courtesy of anwmalaysia on Instagram
