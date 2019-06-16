Robert Downey Jr. wants to fight climate change & clean up earth with robotics & artificial intelligence

In the Avengers franchise, Iron Man/Tony Stark is a superhero who wished to save the world with the power of technology — coupled with his riches and ingenuity, of course.

And in real life, actor Robert Downey Jr., wishes to do the same — but this time the enemy isn’t otherworldly aliens or tyrants like Thanos, but the insidious damage inflicted upon our planet.

Saving the environment with technology

Speaking at Amazon’s Machine Learning, Automation, Robotics and Space (re:MARS) tech conference on June 4, 2019, Downey Jr. extolled on the virtues of artificial intelligence (AI) and talked freely about his acting career and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the end of his talk however, the actor took the time to announce the launch of a new organisation aiming to using advanced technologies to save the environment, reported Variety.

The organisation, called the Footprint Coalition, is scheduled to launch in April 2020.

Downey Jr. was quoted stating that “Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years.”

This was apparently a statement he had heard from experts just six months ago that prompted him to form Footprint Coalition, The Independent wrote.

However, Downey Jr. did not share any more specifics on how the technology would be utilised to tackle the issues.

Inspired by his role as Iron Man

Downey Jr. reportedly decided to involve himself in the green movement following 11 years of playing Iron Man, according to My Modern Met.

He was apparently inspired by how his character had transformed from a “soulless war profiteer to a man who was willing to sacrifice himself for the good of the community.”

The actor also revealed his personal feelings on the environment, possibly referring to the impending climate crisis.

“I have this quiet sense of crisis. I’m a one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus.”

Following the announcement of the coalition and his speech, numerous netizens lauded the move.

"Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years" Robert Downey JR This man is literally out here bringing tony stark to life, A legend pic.twitter.com/IQDRSU4OGX — Stark⎊ (@RunTheJewrls) June 5, 2019

It's one thing to play the character in movies but to embody that spirit of innovation, that's taking it to a whole other level. — Main Street Saint (@TimothyWDalbeck) June 5, 2019

robert downey jr using robotics and AI (inspired by his role as tony stark) to focus on to clean up the earth in the next decade is the real life superhero that earth deserves and needs.

that’s my man. that’s my hero. thank you rdj. pic.twitter.com/s9lpoWvodR — tiny t⎊ny (@woIvern) June 5, 2019

Downey is phenomenal. All that money and he’s throwing it at the right problem. Where are all the other willing billionaires?? #FootprintCoalition https://t.co/SPpaJTE5PU — Dan (@danactual) June 5, 2019

Currently, a rather bare website has been set up for the Footprint Coalition. You can sign up for the newsletter and receive more updates here.

Top photo from wallpapershdnow.com