fbpx

Back

Cleaning crew clear trash on East Coast Park beaches in teams of 10 from 6am every day

Their work spans the beaches to the barbecue pits, from 6am to 4pm.

Ashley Tan | June 25, 12:27 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

If you are a regular park-goer in Singapore, you might have recently noticed large volumes of trash washing up on our beaches, particularly those at East Coast Park.

Many were shocked by the sight of photos of the park’s beaches littered with long lines of flotsam — marine debris that gets washed ashore — that circulated online earlier this year.

It was determined to have mostly originated outside Singapore, washed ashore by the Southwest monsoon.

Southwest monsoon deposits piles of trash at East Coast Park

You can see it in this video by Reddit user XXIIIBLAST:

To cope with the mounting piles of trash washing ashore at all times of every day, these beaches are now being cleaned more frequently, with rounds of clean-ups happening up to twice a day as opposed to the usual four times per week.

9-hour days, starting at 6am

Ramky Cleantech Services is one of the companies hired by the National Environment Agency (NEA) to keep Singapore’s beaches trash-free.

According to The New Paper (TNP) on June 24, 10 workers from the firm, decked out in neon shirts and vests, are gathered at East Coast Park before sunrise.

The men start their day cleaning and tidying up areas like the barbecue pits. By 7am, they move on to the beaches.

It was reported that the team of 10 is responsible for a 1.6km stretch along East Coast Park.

The team cleans the beach from 7am till noon, before another takes over for the afternoon shift. The second shift cleans the beaches till 7pm, while the first shift will continue cleaning the rest of East Coast Park until 4pm.

The accumulated trash is then sent to be incinerated or recycled.

90 per cent increase in flotsam washing up on beaches

In the course of their cleanups, the workers find not just human waste such as plastic bottles and styrofoam containers, but also other materials like driftwood and sometimes even the carcasses of dead animals.

TNP reported that on some days with a lot of flotsam, the workers can collect up to 1,000kg of trash and debris in a single day.

A manager at the cleaning company told TNP“When I was younger, seaweed used to wash ashore. Now it is trash.”

It is simply impossible to eliminate the amount of marine debris washed ashore since each high tide brings in a new batch of flotsam.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), some 2,000 tonnes of flotsam was collected solely off East Coast Beach in 2018.

Half of this, according to the NEA, came during the Southwest Monsoon period from around June to September.

Similarly, beaches along the northern coast of Singapore also receive more flotsam during the Northeast monsoon, a period between December and early March.

We’re still basically slobs

While flotsam found on the beaches can be blamed on offshore sources, the park itself isn’t litter-free — areas like barbecue pits often suffer the effects of park-goers who don’t clean up after themselves.

Photo via Little Green Men / FB

Cigarette butts were also recently pointed out to be one of the most commonly-littered items on Singapore’s beaches.

These are small and hard to spot, perhaps giving rise to the perception that it is easier to flick to the ground, despite existing hefty fines in place for litterbugs.

Evidence also indicates that the cigarette butts are local in origin — they’re found mostly on beaches accessible to the public, and are rare in inaccessible places like mangroves.

Cigarette butts polluting S’pore beaches because smokers smoke there

Tough.

Top photo via Greenpeace Singapore

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📱👵
How to make your Asian mum proud of you once and for all. Don’t say we never teach.

🎨🏠
Click here for rabak artist impressions of your neighbourhood. Pls don’t laugh we tried our best.

🚆🚌
How long do you take to get to work? Very shag hor.

🕵️🍡
Want to go Japan this year or not??

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mother in Zouk otter family suffers head injuries while aunt goes missing

Road accident or another fight?

June 25, 12:43 pm

Mahathir denies saying he will step down as M'sian PM in 3 years

Both Mahathir and Anwar also stated that a meeting between the two of them on June 24 proceeded as per normal.

June 25, 12:36 pm

Viral FB post shares tips on how to get the best value when ordering cai png

Life hack?

June 25, 10:55 am

After years of scandals & career blips, S'pore duo By2 kills performance at China talent show

Hope they get the second chance they are looking for.

June 25, 10:22 am

Children in Vietnam village ferried across river in plastic bags by parents just to go to school

Determination.

June 25, 12:06 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close