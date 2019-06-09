fbpx

Popeyes S’pore selling 5-piece chicken at S$6.90 only on June 9, 2019

Got discount, why not.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 5, 09:33 pm

Fried chicken lovers, you might like this promotion.

5-piece chicken at S$6.90

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Popeyes Singapore is running a promotion on June 9, 2019.

They will be selling 5-piece chicken – which originally costs S$13.90 – at only S$6.90.

Apart from that, they will also be giving out vouchers that are worth up to S$40 at several time intervals.

These vouchers are only available for customers who buy two boxes of 5-piece chicken.

Here are the details:

You can drop by any of the eight Popeyes outlets in Singapore for the promotion if you are interested:

  1. 313 @ Somerset B2-15/19
  2. Jubilee Square #01-01
  3. Bugis Village
  4. City Square Mall #02-39/40
  5. FairPrice Hub @ Joo Koon #01-05
  6. IMM #01-31/32
  7. Jurong Point #03-48
  8. Kallang Wave #02-02

Top photo from Popeyes Singapore Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

