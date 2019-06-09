Popeyes S’pore selling 5-piece chicken at S$6.90 only on June 9, 2019
Got discount, why not.
Upsurge
Upsurge
Fried chicken lovers, you might like this promotion.
5-piece chicken at S$6.90
To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Popeyes Singapore is running a promotion on June 9, 2019.
They will be selling 5-piece chicken – which originally costs S$13.90 – at only S$6.90.
Apart from that, they will also be giving out vouchers that are worth up to S$40 at several time intervals.
These vouchers are only available for customers who buy two boxes of 5-piece chicken.
Here are the details:
You can drop by any of the eight Popeyes outlets in Singapore for the promotion if you are interested:
- 313 @ Somerset B2-15/19
- Jubilee Square #01-01
- Bugis Village
- City Square Mall #02-39/40
- FairPrice Hub @ Joo Koon #01-05
- IMM #01-31/32
- Jurong Point #03-48
- Kallang Wave #02-02
Top photo from Popeyes Singapore Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.