Popeyes S’pore selling 5-piece chicken at S$6.90 only on June 9, 2019

Fried chicken lovers, you might like this promotion.

5-piece chicken at S$6.90

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Popeyes Singapore is running a promotion on June 9, 2019.

They will be selling 5-piece chicken – which originally costs S$13.90 – at only S$6.90.

Apart from that, they will also be giving out vouchers that are worth up to S$40 at several time intervals.

These vouchers are only available for customers who buy two boxes of 5-piece chicken.

Here are the details:

You can drop by any of the eight Popeyes outlets in Singapore for the promotion if you are interested:

313 @ Somerset B2-15/19 Jubilee Square #01-01 Bugis Village City Square Mall #02-39/40 FairPrice Hub @ Joo Koon #01-05 IMM #01-31/32 Jurong Point #03-48 Kallang Wave #02-02

Top photo from Popeyes Singapore Facebook