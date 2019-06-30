Police officer found dead with gunshot wound at Yishun North neighbourhood police centre

A 28-year-old male police officer was reportedly found dead at Yishun North Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) on Sunday, June 16.

In a statement shared with the media, the Singapore Police Force said the sergeant was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the rest area of the NPC at around 9:30pm.

He had reported to duty on Sunday two hours prior, and had drawn his service pistol from the armoury.

His service pistol was found beside him.

The man was then conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injury at 10:26pm.

Police have classified the case as unnatural death, and no foul play is suspected.

