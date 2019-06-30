fbpx

Back
﻿

Polar bear in Siberian city not lost, might have been dumped by poachers wanting to sell its fur

Experts speculated that the bear had been raised in the city since it was a cub, to later be sold.

Ashley Tan | June 22, 01:19 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

On June 16, 2019, an emaciated-looking polar bear spotted wandering the streets of the small city of Norislk, Siberia, shocked netizens worldwide.

Polar bears had not been spotted in the small industrial city in 40 years.

The bear was believed to be lost and had allegedly wandered 1,500km away from its home in the Arctic Circle to reach the human settlement.

Lost & starving polar bear apparently wandered 1,500km away from Arctic home into Siberian city

However, wildlife experts have recently debunked that idea and come up with a much more insidious theory behind the bear’s appearance.

Bear currently in ill health

The bear was caught and sedated by experts from the Royev Ruchei Zoo on June 20, The Siberian Times reported.

It was sent to a zoo in Krasnoyarsk, another city in Siberia, on June 21, where it will be quarantined.

Experts stated that it required urgent medical treatment, as it was suffering from diarrhea after rummaging through garbage dumps and consuming food scraps.

The female bear was also reportedly “very stressed due to being in the city and surrounded by so many people”.

Allegedly dumped by poachers

The polar bear was initially believed to have been lost. However, experts have recently speculated that this might be unlikely.

The bear’s fur was apparently too clean for it to have walked over a thousand kilometres from the Arctic. Furthermore, it is more typical of male polar bears to migrate long distances, as opposed to females.

Additionally, the bear was determined to only be about a year old—too young to have trekked such a long journey.

Instead, experts postulated that the bear might have been a victim of the illegal wildlife trade.

It was theorised that the young bear had been captured as a cub and then raised in captivity in the city itself by poachers, to be then later sold alive, or killed for its pelt.

A polar bear pelt is highly valuable, and could fetch up to £25,000 (S$43,170).

The bear might have been released in the city after poaching laws were tightened in Russia in 2018, according to the Times.

As of 2013, WWF stated that those in Russia caught poaching an endangered species, of which the polar bear is one, can be prosecuted under criminal law and would be fined 1.1 million rubles (S$23,651).

Top photo from Irina Yarinskaya / AFP/ Getty Images and The Siberian Times / Youtube

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

This is what it's like to be diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer at the age of 3

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

June 22, 12:07 pm

Bedok cat badly mauled by husky, taken by husky's owner for treatment, is now missing

Concerned residents called all the vets in the surrounding East area, but no vet had taken in an injured black cat.

June 22, 11:36 am

We drew 20 neighbourhoods in S’pore on Tiger beer bottles just for fun

Maybe we should stick with writing.

June 22, 11:23 am

Sick of unscrupulous sellers, these S'porean 20-somethings started their own durian business

People love them for being honest and knowledgeable.

June 22, 08:34 am

Yishun power outage caused by contractor damaging cable

Two outages in a day.

June 22, 02:38 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close