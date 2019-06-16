The Philippine govt stepping in to sell off 2 million kg oversupply of mangoes before they rot

The Philippines is facing an overwhelming abundance of mangoes in their harvest this year, according to The Manila Times.

Too many mangoes

The country faces an excess of more than 2 million kilograms of mangoes this bumper harvest.

One estimates that this is about 10 million individual mangoes, with the average mango weighing 200g — one-fifth of a kilogramme.

The oversupply was attributed to a dry spell brought about by the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Big clearance of mangoes

This challenge of having a large number of mangoes rotting prompted the Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines to assist farmers with the sale of mangoes.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel “Manny” Pinol announced on Sunday, June 9 that the DA has launched the Metro Mango Marketing Program, which aims to sell at least 1 million kg of fresh mangoes in Metro Manila in June.

In provinces like Luzon and Mindanao, the prices of mangoes are going down to 20 pesos, which is about S$0.50.

However, the DA estimated that they might have to throw away at least a million of them as they could not cope with the oversupply, which happens every three to four years.

The DA also plans to encourage local farmers to value add to the production of mangoes with better technology.

This is so that the industry can manage the supply better in the future.

Photo collage from Fenelyn Gonzales’s Facebook