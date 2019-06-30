Pakistan politicians have cat ears & whiskers on Facebook Live as filter turned on

Something unexpected recently happened during a live-streaming of a meeting involving Pakistani politicians.

Cat filter turned on during Facebook Live

According to Indian Express, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan live-streamed their press briefing on Facebook.

However, the cat filter was accidentally turned on during the live-stream, causing the politicians, including Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai, to appear with cat ears and whiskers.

The incident lasted a few minutes, apparently.

Screenshots of this were subsequently circulated on Twitter:

You can't beat this! Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt's live presser on Facebook with cat filters.. 😹 pic.twitter.com/xPRBC2CH6y — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 14, 2019

Dil tu bacha hay ji…. 😊😊

Social Media Team of KPK forgets to remove cat filter during Live Broadcast.#PTI #KPK #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/hJBuLb9RYB — Anam Hameed (@anamhameed) June 15, 2019

Party issued statement

On June 15, the party issued a statement on their Twitter account acknowledging the incident.

The party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, wrote that the incident was due to a “human error” by one of their “hard working” volunteers.

They added that steps have since been taken to avoid such incidents in future.

This is their tweet and statement in full:

Clarification regarding coverage of Press Briefing held by KP’s Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai: #PTISMT pic.twitter.com/Oudb9r3lGz — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 15, 2019

Top photo screenshots via Twitter.