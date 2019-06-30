fbpx

Back
﻿

Pakistan politicians have cat ears & whiskers on Facebook Live as filter turned on

Never a dull day in politics.

Tanya Ong | June 17, 10:30 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Something unexpected recently happened during a live-streaming of a meeting involving Pakistani politicians.

Cat filter turned on during Facebook Live

According to Indian Express, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan live-streamed their press briefing on Facebook.

However, the cat filter was accidentally turned on during the live-stream, causing the politicians, including Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai, to appear with cat ears and whiskers.

The incident lasted a few minutes, apparently.

Screenshots of this were subsequently circulated on Twitter:

Party issued statement

On June 15, the party issued a statement on their Twitter account acknowledging the incident.

The party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, wrote that the incident was due to a “human error” by one of their “hard working” volunteers.

They added that steps have since been taken to avoid such incidents in future.

This is their tweet and statement in full:

Top photo screenshots via Twitter.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Japanese company introduces insanely cute Snorlax sofa

Damn cute.

June 17, 10:10 pm

S'pore aquarium allegedly sabotaged by customer who poisoned 40 'high-value' fish

The tank contained 40 to 50 fishes worth up to S$500.

June 17, 08:26 pm

2 million Hong Kong protesters make history in 12 hours on 3.2km route in 28°C, 80% humidity weather

Dedication.

June 17, 06:57 pm

M'sia PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim denies circulating gay sex video

Anwar said that the party was not in crisis.

June 17, 06:50 pm

Get a Nintendo Switch & more at 50% off on June 18, 2019

Experience the Great Singapore Sale without the crowd at the ShopBack online mega sale.

June 17, 06:28 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close