On-demand public buses too expensive to roll out in S’pore. For now.

On-demand public buses (ODPB) are currently too expensive to roll out fully because of the high technological costs.

This was the conclusion from the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) 6-month trial of on-demand public bus services in Joo Koon, Marina-Downtown, and the Central Business District (CBD).

The trial started on December 17, 2018 and will end on June 15, 2019.

It was designed to study commuter receptivity and the feasibility of dynamically-routed public bus services based on real-time commuter demand.

Not cost-effective to scale up

According to a LTA media release on May 31, commuter reactions have been mixed.

While more than 26,000 rides were booked and taken, there was a significant group of commuters surveyed who were either not aware of on-demand public bus services.

Those who were aware but chose not to try it also stated that they were also uncomfortable with using a mobile application to book bus rides.

LTA revealed that operated mileage of on-demand public buses was 18 per cent lower than fixed and scheduled bus services. This means that less bus resources was required.

However, on-demand public buses is currently less cost effective because of high software development costs. Therefore, it would be difficult to scale up.

This does not mean that we will never get on-demand public buses, though. It may become a reality if it gets more cost-effective in the future:

“Larger-scale deployment of ODPB is expected to become more cost effective in the future when the efficiency of algorithms improves and technology enables the deployment of unmanned vehicles.”

Affected bus services after trial concludes

Following the conclusion of the trial on June 15, 2019, these are the changes to the bus services that will be affected, according to LTA:

Joo Koon: From June 17, 2019, services 253, 255 and 257 will revert to the original scheduled intervals before the ODPB trial.

Marina-Downtown: From June 16, 2019, services 400 and 402, which are low-demand services with substantial overlap, will be merged into a single service 400 with scheduled interval of 20 minutes.

All bus stops covered by the two original services will continue to be served by the merged service 400.

NightRider NR7: NR7 has been suspended since the start of Night ODPB trial on January 4, 2019, and will be discontinued from June 16, 2019.

Commuters can switch to alternatives such as Nite Owl 2N and 4N which also connect the CBD to Bedok, Tampines and Pasir Ris.

You can see LTA’s media release here.

Top photo by Joshua Lee.