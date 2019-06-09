fbpx

Back
﻿

On-demand public buses too expensive to roll out in S’pore. For now.

It is currently not cost-effective.

Joshua Lee | June 1, 04:06 pm

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

On-demand public buses (ODPB) are currently too expensive to roll out fully because of the high technological costs.

This was the conclusion from the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) 6-month trial of on-demand public bus services in Joo Koon, Marina-Downtown, and the Central Business District (CBD).

The trial started on December 17, 2018 and will end on June 15, 2019.

It was designed to study commuter receptivity and the feasibility of dynamically-routed public bus services based on real-time commuter demand.

On-demand bus services at Marina, Joo Koon, & CBD launching in S’pore on Dec. 17, 2018

Not cost-effective to scale up

According to a LTA media release on May 31, commuter reactions have been mixed.

While more than 26,000 rides were booked and taken, there was a significant group of commuters surveyed who were either not aware of on-demand public bus services.

Those who were aware but chose not to try it also stated that they were also uncomfortable with using a mobile application to book bus rides.

Bus Go: An app used to book on-demand public bus rides. Image by Joshua Lee.

LTA revealed that operated mileage of on-demand public buses was 18 per cent lower than fixed and scheduled bus services. This means that less bus resources was required.

However, on-demand public buses is currently less cost effective because of high software development costs. Therefore, it would be difficult to scale up.

This does not mean that we will never get on-demand public buses, though. It may become a reality if it gets more cost-effective in the future:

“Larger-scale deployment of ODPB is expected to become more cost effective in the future when the efficiency of algorithms improves and technology enables the deployment of unmanned vehicles.”

Affected bus services after trial concludes

Following the conclusion of the trial on June 15, 2019, these are the changes to the bus services that will be affected, according to LTA:

Joo Koon: From June 17, 2019, services 253, 255 and 257 will revert to the original scheduled intervals before the ODPB trial.

Marina-Downtown: From June 16, 2019, services 400 and 402, which are low-demand services with substantial overlap, will be merged into a single service 400 with scheduled interval of 20 minutes.

All bus stops covered by the two original services will continue to be served by the merged service 400.

NightRider NR7: NR7 has been suspended since the start of Night ODPB trial on January 4, 2019, and will be discontinued from June 16, 2019.

Commuters can switch to alternatives such as Nite Owl 2N and 4N which also connect the CBD to Bedok, Tampines and Pasir Ris.

You can see LTA’s media release here.

Top photo by Joshua Lee.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Tanjong Pagar 7-11 has station that cooks piping hot instant ramen for S$3.50

Cool.

June 1, 03:29 pm

Lady on mobility device drives through & shatters door at Toa Payoh Interchange

She left the scene immediately.

June 1, 02:13 pm

Man in Indonesia buys all the fried chicken in store to spite customer who called him fat

Whoa.

June 1, 01:47 pm

Here's how foreign media reported PM Lee's speech on US & China tensions at the Shangri-La Dialogue

Most touched on the need for cooperation between China and U.S to sustain the global order.

June 1, 01:04 pm

Mural painting in Chinatown features Detective Conan trying durian & enjoying it

A new hotspot for Conan fans.

June 1, 12:32 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close