300 children in Myanmar receive oBikes shipped from S’pore & M’sia

A Nanyang Technological University alumnus started a Less Walk project to give unwanted shared bicycles from countries such as Singapore a new lease of life.

Since embarking on his mission, Mike Than Tun Win, 33, has collected, refurbished and shipped about 10,000 bikes to Myanmar so that the impoverished students there can ride to school.

Otherwise, these students would have to walk over two hours, or about 10km, just to get an education.

Over 300 students received oBikes

In a Facebook post on June 19, Mike updated that 205 bicycles were sent to two government schools and two orphanages at Hmawbi Township in Yangon, Myanmar.

The team were greeted with a heavy downpour when they delivered the bicycles to the township.

Fortunately, the bikes were successfully delivered to the beneficiaries in two large trucks and a box truck despite the rain.

From the photos, some students appeared to be drenched from walking in the rain to collect their bikes.

The post also shared that some of these students are orphans, while others come from difficult or incomplete families.

However, they were still hopeful as they believe education can change their lives.

These bikes will help them get to school more conveniently every day from now on.

One of the recipients, Thae Su Wai, shared with AFP that she can now spend more time on studying and playing with friends.

Earlier in the week, the Less Walk project had delivered 95 bikes to two orphanages.

Mike also shared that the bikes will be delivered to those in need in other regions of Myanmar subsequently.

Top photo from Lesswalk.org Facebook