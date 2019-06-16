fbpx

Stop smearing dried nose mucus on HDB lift buttons in Marsiling: Town council

So gross.

Joshua Lee | June 13, 11:04 am

Public housing lifts are a prime example of the tragedy of the commons.

Everyone uses it their own way for their own benefit to the detriment of everyone else.

And one person has outdone everyone else by smearing dried mucus on the lift buttons just because.

Dried nose mucus left on lift buttons

A notice has been put up by the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council informing residents that someone has been smearing their dried nose mucus on HDB lift buttons:

Courtesy of @peachywan/Instagram

According to a Mothership reader who sent in this photo, this notice was posted at Block 9 Marsiling Drive.

“The Town Council has received feedback that there has been an unhygienic act of someone putting their bogey onto the lift buttons,” wrote the town council in the notice.

“Such acts not only dirtied the lifts but has also caused much inconvenience to other users.”

Adding that it does not tolerate such acts, the town council said it will take “necessary action” against people who are caught leaving their dried mucus on lift buttons and refer them to the relevant authorities.

We have contacted Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council for more details about this case and will update the article when we get a response.

Stay classy, First World Nation people, stay classy.

Top images via Myanmar Note and @peachywan/Instagram

