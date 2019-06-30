fbpx

2 monitor lizards locked in embrace along Upper Bukit Timah, either wrestling or fornicating, or both

What a show.

Mandy How | June 17, 12:27 pm

Despite being a concrete jungle, Singapore still has occasional sightings of wildlife.

Poised barn owl found snoozing on low-lying branch of tree in Punggol

On the evening of Sunday, June 16, Reddit user u/lohord_sfw spotted two monitor lizards locked in various positions of embrace along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Here’s a gif of the majority of the video, which is 17 seconds long:

It starts with one lizard being on top of another.

The one below begins to struggle and lifts its hips, likely in a move to throw off the lizard on top.

Quite impressively, the bottom lizard appears to be using its tail for balance and support.

However, the top lizard holds on, and both reptiles are caught in a deadlock with crotches in the air:

They eventually flop back on the grass before the video ends.

Wrestling to mate?

It is not entirely clear is the lizards were wrestling or fornicating, or wrestling and fornicating.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, certain male reptiles decide mating dominance and access to females by combat.

Specifically, monitor lizards wrestle, and may even stand on their hind limbs and tail in an attempt to force one another to the ground.

Regardless, here are some tips from NParks if you ever find yourself in proximity of these reptiles:

  • Do not be alarmed. These animals are shy and will not attack humans unless provoked or cornered.
  • Do not touch, chase or corner them as they may attack in defence. You are advised to leave them alone. It is fine to observe them from afar.
  • Seek medical attention immediately if you are bitten (a rare occurrence). Although monitor lizards secrete venom, it is not fatal to humans. The main cause for concern would be a bacterial infection from the bite.

Top image via Reddit user lohord_sfw

