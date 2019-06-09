Man, 29, jailed for kicking autistic boy at Yishun indoor playground

A 29-year-old operations supervisor has been jailed one week for kicking a five-year-old autistic child in the belly and shoving him aside at an indoor playground in Yishun.

Soo Wen Jie pleaded guilty at the State Courts on Tuesday, June 4, to one count of voluntarily causing hurt to the child.

Another count of a similar nature was taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The victim, diagnosed with autism, cannot be named to protect his identity.

What happened

The incident took place at the Sunshine Childhood Playland in Northpoint City Shopping Centre on April 9, 2018.

Soo became aggravated after the boy repeatedly pestered his family, the court heard.

A video of the incident was put up on social media by the victim’s mother.

It showed Soo protecting his infant from the victim, who was left unsupervised at the playground at that time.

Soo was with his wife and two young children at the playground’s sand pit area, court documents said.

Soo stood in between his son and the victim after he observed the victim behaving in an aggressive fashion in the same space.

Fought over toy

The video put up on social media was about three minutes long and showed the altercation in full.

At one point, the victim tried to take a toy shovel from Soo.

The father refused to let the victim have it.

The boy hit Soo’s back with his hands, prompting Soo to kick the victim in his abdomen.

This caused the boy to stagger backwards.

This was after a second unsuccessful attempt to take the shovel.

This action can be seen in the video at the 36-second mark.

Boy made contact with the father a few times

The father squatted down to play with his son after he threw the shovel aside.

But the victim hugged the man from behind.

Soo then pushed the victim away, who then hit the man on his back again.

This action aggravated Soo.

He stood up to hit the victim, causing the boy to fall.

Soo can also be seen verbally communicating with the victim.

The boy was gesturing at a toy and trying to take it away from the man’s son.

Soo tossed the toy aside, and the victim hit the man again.

Soo stopped when a woman — believed to be the victim’s mother — entered the playground and took the victim away.

Man’s defence

Soo’s lawyer, Walter Sylvester, told the court that Soo had no idea that the victim was autistic and would have been more understanding if a caregiver had been present to tell him so.

Sylvester also said his client wanted to protect his own child and had overreacted.

The defence lawyer also said the mother of the victim had posted the video on Facebook two days after the incident to “vilify” his client.

The victim’s mother had also rejected compensation by Soo, the court heard.

Sylvester asked for a fine or one day jail for Soo.

Boy complained of pain

The boy complained to his mother about pain in his abdomen area at 8pm on the same day the incident took place.

The child was brought to Yishun Polyclinic the next day.

He was diagnosed with tenderness over his sternum and upper abdomen.

The victim’s mother then retrieved CCTV footage of the incident from the playground.

The boy had sleeping problems and nightmares following the encounter, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Chee Ee Ling told the court.

DPP Chee said, referring to a medical report: “When (his) mother hugged him, he cried and said ‘naughty uncle beat me’, ‘why uncle beat me?”

The victim was later referred to a psychologist.

DPP Chee said the man should have approached the owner of the playground or searched for the victim’s parent instead of attacking the young boy not once, or twice, but thrice.

He sought a one-week jail term.

For voluntarily causing hurt to the boy, Soo could have been jailed up to two years, or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

