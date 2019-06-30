Young man recounts how hard it is to catch pervert who allegedly filmed him showering in Bedok swimming complex

On June 24, Reddit user yourlilpeeweeherman (henceforth Herman) wrote a lengthy post on his experience with an alleged sexual predator at Heartbeat @ Bedok ActiveSG Swimming Complex.

The incident, which occurred on June 22, saw Herman allegedly being filmed by another man as he was showering in a cubicle.

According to the post, Herman is under 21.

Before the swim

While Herman was in the changing room to get into his swimming gear, he noticed a sickly looking man who was wearing only a singlet and a towel.

Even though the towel covered his nether regions, he would remove it from time to time and walk around the room, exposing his nakedness to the rest of the visitors in the changing room.

Post-swim

After his swim, Herman returned to the changing room for a shower.

He entered cubicle 13, with cubicle 12 and 14 empty then.

While washing his hair, Herman recounted that he caught sight of a hand holding on to a phone with its rear camera facing him.

The incriminating hand was said to be at the gap beneath the cubicle divider of cubicle 12 and 13.

Once he saw it, however, the hand retracted.

As Herman stepped to the side in order to peer into the gap, he saw a towel on the floor of cubicle 12.

The victim later believed that the alleged harasser was lying on the floor to film/stream/peep at him, especially when the phone was moved whenever Herman looked at it.

The towel remained on the floor for a “long time” before the alleged harasser picked it up.

Confronting the man

Even then, Herman clarified in the post that he wasn’t sure what had happened, but became extra cautious of his surroundings.

The same thing happened again as he was rinsing off his body, which confirmed his suspicions.

Herman then got out of his cubicle, unclothed, and slammed the alleged harasser’s door, yelling at the latter to get out while calling his friend for help.

When there was no response from cubicle 12, Herman took a slipper from the cubicle so that the CCTVs would capture a man walking oddly if the alleged predator tried to escape.

After some time, the man finally came out — the same sickly man that Herman had previously identified.

When questioned, the alleged harasser, who had a long scar in the middle of his chest, claimed that he just had heart surgery and denied filming Herman.

He then offered Herman his phone to show that there was nothing incriminating on it.

Herman then asked his friend to call the police.

When the police and investigating officer arrived, they took notes from Herman and passed him a card with information, although Herman did not specify its contents.

According to the alleged victim, however, the police have “deemed this case worth pursuing”.

Urging victims to call for help

At the end of his post, Herman urges for potential victims to take action if they feel that something is wrong.

He also encourages them to secure confront and secure evidence for the police, if possible.

Although he found it “scary” to confront the man, Herman also said that he felt “sick to [his] gut’ and allowed his anger to take over, resulting in him being able to face his alleged harasser.

You can read Herman’s first-hand account here.

Top image via ActiveSG