Family seeks answers after security guard dies from fall into 4m-deep manhole at rooftop bar 1-Altitude

The family of a 26-year-old part-time security guard is trying to get to the bottom of how he suffered a deadly fall into a four-metre-deep pit at rooftop bar 1-Altitude on June 9, 2019.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the family of Shaun Tung wants to seek “justice” to his unexpected death.

What happened

According to ST, Tung, who has done one or two evening guard shifts at 1-Altitude per month over the past year, was trying to stop two patrons from entering an area that was cordoned off for works.

The Ministry of Manpower said there were some cleaning works on the building’s exterior and they are investigating into the case, CNA reported.

It wasn’t clear, though, why the manhole was necessary for these works, or whether it was covered or not on Sunday, June 9, the evening the accident happened.

After the accident, 1-Altitude also announced that the rooftop bar will be closed temporarily.

Tung was cremated on June 11 and leaves behind a 32-year-old wife and a two-year-old son, both of whom live in the Philippines.

Investigations are ongoing and no further details regarding the case were reported.

“All we ask for is justice”

According to the newspaper, Tung was a filial son and hardworking father for his family, and took up multiple jobs to support them.

Tung was also reportedly in the midst of completing a sports coaching diploma when the accident happened.

According to ST, Tung’s father surveyed the site where the accident happened and estimated the manhole to be 1.3m wide and 1.6m long.

The hole was not covered and the elder Tung did not even spot it initially.

Tung’s sister also shared with ST that it is likely that her late brother might not have known about the construction manhole in the out-of-bounds area.

But it seems no amount of apologies will ease the family’s pain of loss. Tung’s sister was quoted saying:

“All we ask for is justice.”

1-Altitude also told CNA that the management will “provide full assistance” to the victim’s family during this period and they will not comment further “as a form of respect to the family”.

Top photo via 1-Altitude Facebook page