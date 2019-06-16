Luxury Maldives resort hiring 2-week intern to work with turtles, all expenses paid

This is one exhilarating experience to add to your resume.

Staying in a villa

Coco Collection — a luxury resort brand in Maldives — is looking for an intern to work on the Olive Ridley Project (ORP) for two weeks in August 2019.

ORP aims to rescue and rehabilitate injured sea turtles, as well as to reduce marine debris, including ghost nets (fishing nets that have been lost or left behind by fisherman).

The selected intern will work at the Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu resort.

All expenses, including flight, accommodation, and meals are paid.

You’ll also get to experience other perks, such as a snorkelling trip and a sunset cruise for free.

Note that this is an unpaid internship, though.

Job scope

Here’s a list of the your daily duties:

– Feeding the turtles

– Cleaning holding tanks

– Observing surgeries and medical procedures

– Attending rescue missions to collect turtles in need

– Assisting with the release of rehabilitated turtles back into the ocean

– Interacting with guests who visit the centre and giving them information on the turtles staying at the centre

– Attending any ORP presentation evenings

– Posting on ORP’s social media platforms, to update on your personal progress and provide a behind-the-scenes of the rescue centre

The intern will be working with Dr Claire Petros, who is touted as UK’s leading specialist turtle veterinary surgeon, and also for the lead veterinarian at ORP.

Job perks

Now for the even more exciting part: Board benefits and job perks.

The selected intern will be flown in from their country and staying in a guest villa for the two weeks on the project.

Meals will be provided at the villa’s restaurant.

Here are some other experiences offered for free:

Guided group snorkelling trip

Sunset cruise

Balinese treatment

Beach BBQ

How to apply

To apply, you should submit a two to three-minute video and a 500-word cover letter explaining why you’d be a good fit for the role.

No prior experience is needed, but applicants should be over 18 years old and keen to work in a related field.

The internship is open to all nationalities, which we take to mean that Singaporeans can apply too.

Only one intern will be chosen, so hop over here to try your luck.

