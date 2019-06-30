M’sia girl, 2, dies from head injuries after hitting ceiling fan

A two-year-old girl in Malaysia has died from severe head injuries in an unexpected mishap.

Hit ceiling fan

According to various reports on June 19, the girl was thrown into the air by her 25-year-old male relative.

However, she hit the ceiling fan as a result.

It was reported that the male relative was trying to humour the girl who was crying, by throwing her up in the air.

The girl was sent to the hospital but was pronounced dead the next day.

Post-mortem results suggested that the girl died from “blunt force trauma”.

The girl’s father has lodged a police report against the male relative, who has since been remanded until June 25 while investigations are ongoing.

Throwing young children up in the air can be dangerous

Many parents or adults possibly have tried playing with young toddlers by tossing them up in the air, as some reaction comments to the news story have pointed out.

This action can be unsafe for children, especially those aged below two years old.

Tossing the toddler or baby too high in the air might cause discomfort, resulting in tearing of small blood vessels on the head, or at worst, causing brain damage.

There is also the possibility of dropping the child or hitting other objects overhead

Top photo from Eak K. via Pixabay