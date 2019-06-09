M’sians rally behind defence minister’s poor command of English at Shangri-La Dialogue

Malaysia Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu’s speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue has become a rallying point for Malaysians.

Spoke on geopolitics in broken English

On June 3, Malaysiakini uploaded a four-and-a-half-minute video with the headline, “Mat Sabu: China’s coast guard vessels bigger than Malaysian warships”.

It featured Mohamad speaking at length in broken English on multiple geopolitical issues.

His speech was on June 1. the Shangri-La Dialogue was from May 31 to June 2.

Malaysiakini wrote in the video’s caption that Mohamad’s reply to a question raised by a delegate has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, as he appeared to have difficulty speaking in English.

However, comments on the Malaysiakini Facebook post of his speech were generally supportive, with many applauding him for his effort and adding that the gist of his message was still understood in any case.

So what did Mohamad speak about?

Christchurch terror attack “accident” in New Zealand

The video began with Mohamad touching on the Christchurch terror attack in March 2019.

He condemned terrorism and praised the response of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to the attack.

Mohamad said:

“So, we understand that terrorist is no border, and no ideology, and no religion. So we have to fight with them in soft way and hard way. But I am very appreciate the role of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, how she faced with the accident in New Zealand. We appreciate him, that’s the way the world leader should behave when that thing happen in their country. So I salute the Prime Minister of New Zealand.”

Sources of terrorist funding: their “father” and “mother”

Mohamad then addressed the sources of terror funding, calling them the “father” and “mother” of terrorists.

Elaborating on how terrorists have access to advanced weaponry and funding, Mohamad said:

“These terrorists, who’s the father and mother? Because they have a lot of money, they have very sophisticated weapons. If they’re an NGO, I think they cannot afford to have that modern weapon.”

Mohamad then referenced the presence of terrorists groups in Idlib, Syria, adding:

“And now in Idlib, they even have rocket launcher. So who’s the father and mother? We must our intelligence must share and expose who the mother and father, then we can reduce their activity throughout the world.”

China’s regional activity: “The China coast guard is bigger than Malaysia warship”

Subsequently, Mohamad talked about the behaviour of China in the region and stressed the need for diplomacy, given that “the China coast guard is bigger than Malaysia warship”.

Mohamad highlighted:

“We know China is a border with us, China is near to us. So, any they changing of the policy will affect us. That’s why we — I know… sometimes they send their coast guard. The China coast guard is bigger than Malaysia warship. So how can we begin to chase them? So we cannot fight with them. But we will always talk to them, defend diplomacy, respect sovereignty…”

Mohamad then referenced the opening speech of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on May 31, who stated that a clash between America and China will see many nations affected.

“… and if they (China) send a warship there, then America will also challenge them. So, when the elephant fight, the grass will suffer. When elephant laugh, the grass will suffer. That’s mentioned by Prime Minister Lee last night. So we must active defend diplomacy, that we must get together, many time, this not the first time, second time or third time, many time to dialogue, because we want to keep the peace neutrality zone in this area, especially in South China Sea.”

Mohamad concluded his speech by criticising the behaviour of large countries for not sticking to their rhetoric of respecting the sovereignty of other countries, as laid down by international treaties:

“Big powers, they come and they give speech, they say we respect sovereignty, we respect UNCLOS, we respect COC (Code of Conduct), but their behaviour is different. That is we, the small country, especially ASEAN, we must unite together to face this problem. Thank you very much.”

Most Malaysians cheer Mohamad on

Many Malaysians online affirmed Mohamad for making the effort and purportedly succeeding in getting his message across, despite his spoken English.

One commenter also commended Mohamad for being unpretentious.

That’s not to say, he didn’t have his detractors.

Some mocked his performance.

Translation: “Wow awesome PH (Pakatan Harapan), thanks for pissing”

One commenter also took his criticism a step further, by slamming the people cheering him on, as it set a low bar for the performance of Malaysian ministers.

He added that this was because Mohamad’s performance had made a mockery of the country.

Top image screenshot from Malaysiakini

