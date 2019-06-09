Mahathir doubles down, says anti-corruption head appointment is ‘final’

It’s final.

According to Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, his unilateral appointment of human rights lawyer Latheefa Beebi Koya as head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will not be changed.

This was the statement that Mahathir gave at a Hari Raya Open House event in Kedah, on June 8, in which he was asked to comment on the clarification sought by prime-minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim over Latheefa’s appointment, The Star reported.

Wants to avoid criticism for making a U-turn

In elaborating on his reason for sticking to his decision, Mahathir stated, as per The Star:

“I don’t want to be criticised again for taking a U-turn.”



Previously, on June 6, Anwar had pointed out that her appointment contravenes both the MACC act and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s own election manifesto.

The Star reported that under the manifesto, the selection had to go through a Parlimentary Select Committee.

In response, Mahathir further said that Latheefa’s appointment was no different from previous ones he had made:

“What clarification? I have appointed many people and officers and she is one of them.”

Personal decision in appointing Latheefa

Mahathir further confirmed that it was his personal decision to appoint Latheefa and not consult the Cabinet, The Star highlighted.

He added however, that he had “listened to many people” prior to making his decision.

He also affirmed that it was Anwar’s right to question him about the appointment and that in any case, his relationship with the latter still remained strong.

“Our relationship is good, I do not have any problem with him. He has the right to raise the question and I have my right to answer.”

Why was Latheefa appointed?

According to Bernama, the appointment became necessary because the previous MACC head, Mohd Shukri Abdull, resigned ahead of the end of his contract on May 17, 2020.

Shukri reportedly explained that he had expressed his wish to Mahathir at a meeting on May 14, 2018, to step down once he had completed his work on investigations into 1Malaysia Development Board (1MDB) and several other cases of corruption.

Subsequently, on March 6, 2019, Shukri proposed in a letter to Mahathir, to shorten his contract to end on May 1, 2019.

He also, according to Bernama, put forward two high-ranking MACC officers, for Mahathir’s consideration as his potential successor.

“I informed (the Prime Minister) in the letter that my job was completed, the case was completed and brought to court. At the same time I also included a long list of other VVIP cases that have been completed and being tried in court. I also explained in the letter why I suggested internal officers (as my successor) because they understand the MACC’s duties, so it will be easy for them to continue the MACC’s vision and mission smoothly.”

Previous MACC head only learned of Latheefa’s appointment through the King

However, Shukri said he did not receive any reply to his proposal for his contract to be shortened by May 1 and so he continued working as usual, while still receiving his salary, Bernama further reported.

In fact, it was only on June 4, when he was granted an audience with Malaysia’s Yang di-Pertuan Agong, that he learnt his successor had already been appointed.

The Malay Mail noted that Shukri expressed happiness at the outcome, non-communication notwithstanding, having since confirmed the receipt of approval from the government to shorten his contract.

Pro- and anti-Latheefa petitions launched

Meanwhile, Malaysiakini reported that two petitions over Latheefa’s appointment have been launched.

The more popular of the two petitions is in support of Latheefa keeping her post as MACC’s head, given her history as a human rights lawyer.

Thus far, the number of signatures on it stands at about 12,500.

The other calling for her resignation has gained more than 3,700 signatures so far.

The Star reported that some of the more notable signatories for the anti-Latheefa petition include two Malaysian MPs — Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Tan Yew Kee, members of Anwar’s PKR party.

Nazmi explained that “this issue is bigger than Latheefa Koya and this is about the reforms that we have promised the people.”



Meanwhile, Tan reportedly said that her objection had nothing to do with Latheefa’s credentials, but rather, how she was chosen.

Tan said:

“If her appointment has gone through the process and is agreed by Cabinet Ministers and the Parliamentary Select Committee, I would have no objection.”



Top image collage from Mahathir Mohamad Facebook and Latheefa Koya Twitter