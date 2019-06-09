fbpx

Mahathir appoints anti-corruption head without informing Cabinet, Anwar seeks clarification

However, Anwar said he’s committed to support Mahathir's leadership.

Sulaiman Daud | June 7, 01:20 pm

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has selected human rights lawyer Latheefa Beebi Koya to head the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Latheefa becomes the first woman to head the Commission, following the appointment of the first woman Chief Justice of Malaysia, Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

But the manner of her appointment, announced on June 4 and effective June 1, has raised concern.

Cabinet not informed

According to the Star, several Cabinet Ministers said they were not informed of the appointment.

Anwar Ibrahim repeated this claim, and said that the appointment allegedly contravened both the MACC act and the Pakatan Harapan government’s own election manifesto, reported the Malay Mail.

Said Anwar, speaking to reporters on June 6 at a Hari Raya dinner in Penang:

“Manifesto not complied with and seen as a political appointment…I find it necessary to explain to the public on the issue on why the manifesto was not fully observed and respected, although I think Latheefa has the necessary credentials for the position.”

Anwar added that clarification would be sought, but it would be done in the ‘proper forums’, such as the Cabinet or the PH leadership council.

He also reaffirmed that their duty was to support Mahathir’s leadership. Anwar said:

“Nonetheless, our duty is to ensure the effectiveness in the administration of the government as we have been given the commitment to support the government administration under the leadership of Tun Mahathir.”

Former member of Anwar’s PKR

Anwar also addressed Latheefa’s status as a former PKR party member, and a former member of their central leadership council.

Latheefa herself stated in a tweet that she resigned from the party after being told of her appointment.

Anwar clarified that her resignation had been accepted by the party with no issues. Anwar added:

“We will ensure MACC remains independent and those given the task be seen as very professional and not to be dragged by political affiliation and faction affiliation. This concern has been expressed.”

Who is Latheefa Koya?

According to the Malay Mail, Latheefa obtained a law degree from the University of London.

She became a partner at law firm Daim & Gamany, which was noted for its involvement in public interest and human rights cases.

She co-founded the human rights initiative Lawyers for Liberty, and defended several people who were charged with the Sedition Act during Najib Razak’s time as Prime Minister.

Most recently, Latheefa acted as one of the lawyers for Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, the Malaysian drug trafficker who was given the death penalty in Singapore.

