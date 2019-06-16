fbpx

Singtel, M1 & Starhub fibre network service down in northern part of S’pore again

Zhangxin Zheng | June 14, 07:08 pm

M1 and Singtel subscribers in the northern part of Singapore are facing some network problems and cannot log on to the internet again.

In a Facebook post on June 14, M1 updated that its fibre network service is down due to a fibre cable outage as confirmed by its fibre operator Netlink Trust.

Singtel also put up a statement on Facebook:

Likewise for Starhub:

Second time in a month

This is the second time that some M1 users are facing this inconvenience in less than a month.

M1 fibre network service in S’pore still down for some after 48 hours

This probably explains the frustration from some Singaporeans as seen from the comment section.

Perhaps it’s a sign for TGIF.

Top photo collage from Google Map and M1 Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

