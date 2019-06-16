Singtel, M1 & Starhub fibre network service down in northern part of S’pore again

M1 and Singtel subscribers in the northern part of Singapore are facing some network problems and cannot log on to the internet again.

In a Facebook post on June 14, M1 updated that its fibre network service is down due to a fibre cable outage as confirmed by its fibre operator Netlink Trust.

Here’s the post:

Singtel also put up a statement on Facebook:

Likewise for Starhub:

Second time in a month

This is the second time that some M1 users are facing this inconvenience in less than a month.

This probably explains the frustration from some Singaporeans as seen from the comment section.

Perhaps it’s a sign for TGIF.

Top photo collage from Google Map and M1 Facebook