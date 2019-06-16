M’sian opposition UMNO politician who made police report over gay sex videos now arrested

When new political sex videos emerged in Malaysia earlier this week, UMNO supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam was one of the first to react.

According to The Star, Lokman, who is an opposition politician, lodged a police report on June 11 over three video clips that supposedly showed an incumbent minister engaging in homosexual acts.

Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali has since denied that he is the individual in the video clips.

However, that move seems to have backfired with The Star now reporting that Lokman, the man who made the police report, had been arrested on Thursday, June 13.

Arrested for refusing to cooperate

Lokman was detained for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and using abusive language with the police who had gone to search his house.

Selangor CID chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said that “during the search, he (Lokman) was instructed to hand over his phone for inspection but he refused to cooperate”.

Fadzil added that Lokman had also shouted at a police officer during the search.

Another opposition politician, MIC member Gobalakrishnan Nagapan, was also arrested.

Gobalakrishnan had been at Lokman’s house at the time of the police search.

Fadzil also said that the search was part of an investigation under section 504 of the Penal Code, which covers acts of intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Previously made a police report

Lokman had earlier that day given a statement to the police over the videos.

When lodging the initial police report, he had said: “I want the police to investigate the authenticity of the videos, who has been spreading the videos and also the ‘actors’ involved”.

He also critiqued the video by saying that their “acting wasn’t very good”.

Top image from Lokman Noor Adam Facebook and Azmin Ali Facebook