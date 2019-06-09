Entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow charged for allegedly abusing employees, including niece
Entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow who has been in the news has been charged with assault and harassment.
Seow, 46, made the headlines in April 2019 when a video of him shouting and hitting employees surfaced.
S’pore lawyer Samuel Seow responds to video of him hitting employees: I do get stressed up
He subsequently responded that he hopes to “find closure” and “move on” from the incident.
Before that, however, an audio clip of the video had already been leaked in May 2018:
Audio & transcript of entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow allegedly hitting his niece, deciphered
Today reported that Seow is facing four charges after a court session on June 7:
- Two charges for using criminal force
- One charge for voluntarily causing hurt
- One charge under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA)
In the leaked video that took place in April 2018, Seow was involved in a scuffle and exchanged slaps with a long-haired female employee, who is believed to be his niece.
According to CNA, the lawyer is also accused of threatening his niece a few weeks before the incident, saying to her, “I will take a knife and kill you.”
Seow also pushed another woman to the ground.
CNA added that Seow is also accused of “grabbing the arms of a woman, pushing her against the table and slapping her cheek several times” at his office on the same day.
This does not appear to be the same woman he pushed to the ground, making it a total of three alleged victims.
Seow returns to court next month.
Top image via Sam Beats/YouTube and Samuel Seow’s Facebook page
