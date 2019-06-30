Kong Hee very likely out of prison in Aug. 2019

Events
Upsurge
Kong Hee is going to be a free man again soon.
This is owing to the fact that inmates in Singapore are given one-third remission of jail terms for good behaviour to give them another shot at being law-abiding citizens earlier.
Out in August 2019
This means that Kong, the founder of City Harvest Church, is likely to come out of prison in August 2019.
He would have served two years and four months of his three years six months sentence by then.
He started doing time in April 2017.
Anticipated release
News of his anticipated release was recently reported after former deputy senior pastor, Tan Ye Peng, 46, was freed from custody on June 1, after taking remission into account.
Tan’s release made him the fourth of six former CHC leaders to complete their sentences.
The remaining leaders in jail are Kong and former fund manager Chew Eng Han.
Chew Eng Han jail term extended for trying to flee Singapore
Chew’s sentence was extended after he was nabbed at sea a day before he was supposed to begin serving his jail term of three years and four months on Feb. 22, 2018.
He was given an additional jail term of 13 months in January 2019 for attempting to leave Singapore illegally and attempting to defeat the course of justice.
He will serve that sentence after completing his earlier one.
Chew started serving his earlier sentence for the misuse of church funds in March 2018.
The other five CHC leaders who were also convicted of misusing the funds began serving their terms in April 2017.
Serina Wee third to be released
Before Tay’s release, Serina Wee, 42, was the third leader to complete serving the jail term.
She was released from custody on Dec. 21, 2018.
Sentences shortened
In 2015, the six were given jail terms ranging from 21 months to eight years for criminal breach of trust.
In 2017, their jail terms were slashed to between seven months and 3½ years.
This was after a three-judge High Court ruled that they were guilty of a less serious form of criminal breach of trust.
Here are details of their respective jail terms:
1. Kong Hee
Length of original jail term (from State Court): 8 years
Length of shortened jail term (from High Court): 3 years, 6 months
When he started serving jail: April 21, 2017
When he’s likely to be out (for good behaviour): August 20, 2019
2. Tan Ye Peng
Length of original jail term (from State Court): 5 years, 6 months
Length of shortened jail term (from High Court): 3 years, 2 months
When he started serving jail: April 21, 2017
When was he released: June 1, 2019
3. Serina Wee
Length of original jail term (from State Court): 5 years
Length of shortened jail term (from High Court): 2 years, 6 months
When she started serving jail: April 21, 2017
When was she released:: Dec. 21, 2018
4. John Lam
Length of original jail term (from State Court): 3 years
Length of shortened jail term (from High Court): 1 year, 6 months
When he started serving jail: April 21, 2017
When was he released:: April 20, 2018
5. Sharon Tan
Length of original jail term (from State Court): 1 year 9 months
Length of shortened jail term (from High Court): 7 months
When she started serving jail: April 21, 2017
When she was released: November 2017
6. Chew Eng Han
Length of original jail term (from State Court): 6 years
Length of shortened jail term (from High Court): 3 years, 4 months
Length of additional jail term: 13 months
Start of jail term: March 2018
When he’s likely to be out: August 2022 (Without factoring in remission
