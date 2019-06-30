fbpx

Kong Hee very likely out of prison in Aug. 2019

That would be soon.

Belmont Lay | June 20, 03:52 pm

Upsurge

Kong Hee is going to be a free man again soon.

This is owing to the fact that inmates in Singapore are given one-third remission of jail terms for good behaviour to give them another shot at being law-abiding citizens earlier.

Out in August 2019

This means that Kong, the founder of City Harvest Church, is likely to come out of prison in August 2019.

He would have served two years and four months of his three years six months sentence by then.

He started doing time in April 2017.

Anticipated release

News of his anticipated release was recently reported after former deputy senior pastor, Tan Ye Peng, 46, was freed from custody on June 1, after taking remission into account.

Tan’s release made him the fourth of six former CHC leaders to complete their sentences.

The remaining leaders in jail are Kong and former fund manager Chew Eng Han.

Chew Eng Han jail term extended for trying to flee Singapore

Chew’s sentence was extended after he was nabbed at sea a day before he was supposed to begin serving his jail term of three years and four months on Feb. 22, 2018.

He was given an additional jail term of 13 months in January 2019 for attempting to leave Singapore illegally and attempting to defeat the course of justice.

He will serve that sentence after completing his earlier one.

Chew started serving his earlier sentence for the misuse of church funds in March 2018.

The other five CHC leaders who were also convicted of misusing the funds began serving their terms in April 2017.

Serina Wee third to be released

Before Tay’s release, Serina Wee, 42, was the third leader to complete serving the jail term.

She was released from custody on Dec. 21, 2018.

Sentences shortened

In 2015, the six were given jail terms ranging from 21 months to eight years for criminal breach of trust.

In 2017, their jail terms were slashed to between seven months and 3½ years.

This was after a three-judge High Court ruled that they were guilty of a less serious form of criminal breach of trust.

Here are details of their respective jail terms:

1. Kong Hee

Photo by Chiew Teng

Length of original jail term (from State Court): 8 years

Length of shortened jail term (from High Court): 3 years, 6 months

When he started serving jail: April 21, 2017

When he’s likely to be out (for good behaviour): August 20, 2019

2. Tan Ye Peng

Source: City News

Length of original jail term (from State Court): 5 years, 6 months

Length of shortened jail term (from High Court): 3 years, 2 months

When he started serving jail: April 21, 2017

When was he released: June 1, 2019

3. Serina Wee

Source: City News

Length of original jail term (from State Court): 5 years

Length of shortened jail term (from High Court): 2 years, 6 months

When she started serving jail: April 21, 2017

When was she released:: Dec. 21, 2018

4. John Lam

Source: City News

Length of original jail term (from State Court): 3 years

Length of shortened jail term (from High Court): 1 year, 6 months

When he started serving jail: April 21, 2017

When was he released:: April 20, 2018

5. Sharon Tan

Source: City News

Length of original jail term (from State Court): 1 year 9 months

Length of shortened jail term (from High Court): 7 months

When she started serving jail: April 21, 2017

When she was released: November 2017

6. Chew Eng Han

Photo via City News

Length of original jail term (from State Court): 6 years

Length of shortened jail term (from High Court): 3 years, 4 months

Length of additional jail term: 13 months

Start of jail term: March 2018

When he’s likely to be out: August 2022 (Without factoring in remission

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

