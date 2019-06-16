fbpx

Famous Kok Kee Wanton Mee in Jalan Besar finally reopens after 3-month delay

Salivating.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 13, 08:57 am

The legendary Kok Kee Wanton Mee (国记云吞面) has finally made its return after a three-month delay.

Kok Kee Wanton Mee reopens

Known for its springy noodles and lard-based sauce, Kok Kee Wanton Mee is rather popular among Singaporeans.

So much so that one person offered S$2 million for their recipe before.

The food stall announced on Facebook two weeks ago that it was reopening on June 12, 2019, at 30 Foch Road in Jalan Besar.

Previously, the stall was operated by five siblings at Hoa Nam Building nearby. They closed down their business two years ago as age was catching up.

It seemed, however, that the elder cooks eventually got bored of the retirement life and appear to have decided to make a comeback.

The eldest one is almost 80 years old.

Their Facebook page also shows updated photos of the lady boss and a couple of the other original cooks in action on the stall’s first day of business on Wednesday:

Photo from Kok Kee Wanton Noodles Facebook.
Photo from Kok Kee Wanton Noodles Facebook.

The price of each plate of wanton mee remains at S$5.

Photo from Kok Kee Wanton Noodles Facebook.

Whew, look at all the flowers.

Top photo collage from Kok Kee Wanton Noodles Facebook

