Japanese capsule toy maker introduces adorable mini rice cooker cases

So cute!

Melanie Lim | June 18, 12:21 pm

Remember buying mini toys from gachapon machines?

Kitan Club is a Japanese company that specialises in making capsule toys as collectibles, props or playthings.

If you’re unsure of what capsule toys are, here are some examples of Kitan Club’s previous hits:

Recently, the company launched a new series of toys: miniature rice cookers that cost 300 yen (S$3.80) each:

Image via Kitan Club

These rice cookers can fit in the palm of your hand, and are available in six different colours.

Just like real rice cookers, the lids can be opened and the pots are removable.

Image via Kitan Club

You can either use them as props or as storage cases for coins and even pet food like this user did:

Super adorable.

Top image courtesy of katerinapearle and yomochan0426 on Instagram

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

