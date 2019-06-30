Japanese capsule toy maker introduces adorable mini rice cooker cases

Remember buying mini toys from gachapon machines?

Advertisement

Kitan Club is a Japanese company that specialises in making capsule toys as collectibles, props or playthings.

If you’re unsure of what capsule toys are, here are some examples of Kitan Club’s previous hits:

Advertisement

Recently, the company launched a new series of toys: miniature rice cookers that cost 300 yen (S$3.80) each:

These rice cookers can fit in the palm of your hand, and are available in six different colours.

Advertisement

Just like real rice cookers, the lids can be opened and the pots are removable.

You can either use them as props or as storage cases for coins and even pet food like this user did:

Super adorable.

Top image courtesy of katerinapearle and yomochan0426 on Instagram