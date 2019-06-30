Japanese capsule toy maker introduces adorable mini rice cooker cases

Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Remember buying mini toys from gachapon machines?
Kitan Club is a Japanese company that specialises in making capsule toys as collectibles, props or playthings.
If you’re unsure of what capsule toys are, here are some examples of Kitan Club’s previous hits:
Recently, the company launched a new series of toys: miniature rice cookers that cost 300 yen (S$3.80) each:
These rice cookers can fit in the palm of your hand, and are available in six different colours.
Just like real rice cookers, the lids can be opened and the pots are removable.
You can either use them as props or as storage cases for coins and even pet food like this user did:
View this post on Instagram
Today's よもちゃん😊 皆さんの投稿を見て よもも流行りに乗っけてみました😆🍚✨ < #ガチャガチャ #炊飯器型ケース #炊飯器 #キタンクラブ #KitanClub #セキセイインコ #インコファースト #インコ #インコ部 #インコスタグラム #もふもふ #モフモフ #ふわもこ部 #小鳥 #かわいい #かわインコ #かわいんこ #インコのいる生活 #イマよも #bird #birdstagram #instabird #budgie #parakeet #попугайчик #попугай #cuteanimal #canon #キヤノン #eos
Super adorable.
Top image courtesy of katerinapearle and yomochan0426 on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.