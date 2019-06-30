Kit Chan & Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang are best friends, both deny dating rumours

A recent Facebook post by Singapore’s “national treasure” Kit Chan has resulted in speculation of her relationship with veteran Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang.

On holiday in Scotland together

The 46-year-old Chan went on holiday in Scotland with 53-year-old Tang and their trip was put up on social media.

Here’s the translation of Chan’s post:

“My personality does not allow me to make close friends easily in the entertainment industry. I am an introvert, shy, take longer to warm up and not good at socialising. Yet, I have the “aura of Empress Ci Xi”… It’s really troublesome… Until I met Sheren. When “empress” met “empress”, we both become like little girls unexpectedly. This trip to Scotland made me know this good friend better. After interacting with her, I feel that fate is an amazing thing. It really doesn’t matter how long you know someone. Breakthroughs in friendships occur in the most unlikely tiny moments. I really like her. Her imperfections are also what made her perfect. Being imperfect makes us unique! – Kit”

Besides showing affection and admiration towards Tang in words, the photos also showed that the duo is pretty close.

In particular, a photo of Chan kissing Tang on her cheek during the trip sparked the rumours of them dating.

Chan also tagged Tang in the post via Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter.

Best friends who embrace each other’s flaws

As some say that travelling can be a good litmus test of a relationship, Chan and Tang seemed to have gotten even closer after the holiday.

While Chan sang praises about Tang on social media, Tang also wrote on Weibo that she feels so comfortable with Chan, so much so that it feels like being with herself.

Tang wrote that the time with Chan was carefree, spontaneous, real and full of passion.

Likewise, she also appreciates Chan’s imperfections and shared that it’s a blessing to have met Chan.

Dispel rumours

However, Tang also dispelled rumours of them being in a romantic relationship in a separate post on Weibo.

In a lengthy post, Tang shared that she was puzzled by the rumour as the duo was just really happy to have hit off so well and would like to share this precious friendship with the public.

Tang also shared that while it is not easy to find quality boyfriends, they are both leading fulfilled lives.

Tang ended her post with a quip that she knows she is very manly, but she still likes men and that netizens have thought too much.

Here’s a translation of what she wrote:

“I’m actually very curious, why two low-profile people who only expressed their joy in finding a confidante, as well as admiration and liking towards each other, will be interpreted otherwise? Two independent ladies in the showbiz like us who actually hit off really well is a blessing, so we hope to share this joy with everyone. Besides, I’ve always believed that besides partner, soulmates are equally precious. Every genuine relationship requires effort to cultivate and love will make us complete and greater! Understand that quality boyfriend is hard to come by, perhaps everyone is worried for me but actually, you guys can be rest assured that Kit and I are leading blessed and fulfilled lives. We are not lonely at all and knowing each other makes our lives even more perfect. Ha, I know I’m very man, but I still like men. @kit the first photo is our expression #youguysthinktoomuch”

Chan also posted on Facebook that such speculations will really affect their chances of getting attached.

” Please don’t be like this…Our “Empress vibe” already made many gentlemen dare not woo us…if you guys continue joking, we both really have to sit on the cold bench…. #kitchanandsherentangarejustgoodsisters #dontanyhowspreadbrokeback”

Aww.

Top photo collage from Kit Chan’s Facebook and Sheren Tang’s Weibo