KFC lunch box selling at S$4.95 daily from June 10, 2019

For those who enjoy finger-lickin’ good fried chicken, here’s a deal for you.

Especially if you are on a tight budget recently.

S$4.95 Lunch box

KFC Singapore introduced a lunch box set at S$4.95 only.

KFC Singapore estimates the lunch box to cot up to S$11.30 originally, as it consists of one piece of fried chicken, a piece of boneless hot and crispy chicken tender, a regular-size cup of whipped potato, a pack of fries, as well as a cup of Pepsi Black.

There is a choice between original and hot and crispy flavoured fried chicken.

This lunch set is available daily from 11am to 4pm, at all outlets except KFC Jewel Changi Airport, KidZania, Sentosa, and Singapore Zoo.

Each transaction is limited to three purchases for dine-in and takeaway, as well as one purchase per transaction only for delivery.

Top photo from KFC Singapore