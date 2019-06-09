fbpx

Back
﻿

KF Seetoh suggests peak-hour pricing & closing discounts for hawker food

The suggestion was in response to the 'higher costs of everything'.

Andrew Koay | June 3, 02:47 pm

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

Hawker culture guru and food consultant KF Seetoh has suggested a new pricing model for hawker centres — namely peak-hour pricing and closing discounts.

“Higher cost of everything”

In a May 30 Facebook post, the Makansutra founder said that hawkers had raised concerns about the “higher cost of everything these days” at a recent official workgroup discussion.

Hawkers also spoke about their wish that higher prices would be accepted by society to reflect the higher costs they were facing.

In response, Seetoh suggested:

  • “Top tier” prices for Hawkers at peak hours from 11:45pm to 2:15pm
  • A “fat discount” for off-peak hours
  • A “clear stock reduction price” an hour before closure

Alternatively, office workers can also choose to buy their food earlier and eat at their offices, or implement a split lunch policy.

This should also help to abate the lunch crowd.

Dynamic pricing

Seetoh’s suggestion works in similar manner to the recent trend of dynamic pricing that consumers have seen introduced to services, such as taxi and ride-hailing fares.

Dynamic pricing is the practice of adjusting prices based on the level of demand at a particular time.

Typically, higher demand will result in higher prices while lower prices should be available to consumers at off-peak times when demand is lower.

According to Seetoh, this solution should be able to satisfy “the budget conscious and the cheapos” while also being fair to hawkers.

“Think about it. Hawkers like you, too, need to make fair monies for their families, like you seeking a fair salary raise for all your hard work,” he wrote.

Original post here:

Top image via KF Seetoh’s Facebook

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Shih Tzu casually sleeping on her back like a human wins the internet

This dog is a mood.

June 3, 01:43 pm

AMK Town Council conducts re-checks after elderly man falls off shoddily-made chair at hawker centre

Many complained that the top of the seat appeared to be glued on.

June 3, 01:22 pm

Protected animals like slow loris, baby gibbons & otters sold illegally in M'sia on Instagram page

How about no.

June 3, 12:54 pm

Funan mall reopening on June 28 with Dyson, Brompton Junction & 180 more retail brands

Fu-yo.

June 3, 11:43 am

Veteran Hong Kong actor Lee Siu Kei, 69, has died from liver cancer

RIP.

June 3, 11:23 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close