KF Seetoh suggests peak-hour pricing & closing discounts for hawker food

Hawker culture guru and food consultant KF Seetoh has suggested a new pricing model for hawker centres — namely peak-hour pricing and closing discounts.

“Higher cost of everything”

In a May 30 Facebook post, the Makansutra founder said that hawkers had raised concerns about the “higher cost of everything these days” at a recent official workgroup discussion.

Hawkers also spoke about their wish that higher prices would be accepted by society to reflect the higher costs they were facing.

In response, Seetoh suggested:

“Top tier” prices for Hawkers at peak hours from 11:45pm to 2:15pm

A “fat discount” for off-peak hours

A “clear stock reduction price” an hour before closure

Alternatively, office workers can also choose to buy their food earlier and eat at their offices, or implement a split lunch policy.

This should also help to abate the lunch crowd.

Dynamic pricing

Seetoh’s suggestion works in similar manner to the recent trend of dynamic pricing that consumers have seen introduced to services, such as taxi and ride-hailing fares.

Dynamic pricing is the practice of adjusting prices based on the level of demand at a particular time.

Typically, higher demand will result in higher prices while lower prices should be available to consumers at off-peak times when demand is lower.

According to Seetoh, this solution should be able to satisfy “the budget conscious and the cheapos” while also being fair to hawkers.

“Think about it. Hawkers like you, too, need to make fair monies for their families, like you seeking a fair salary raise for all your hard work,” he wrote.

Top image via KF Seetoh’s Facebook