KTV with 25 different themed rooms to open new outlet at Suntec City in October 2019

K.STAR Karaoke is a Korean style KTV joint that opened in Orchard Central last year.

With 25 themed rooms that can accommodate anywhere from 6 to 35 people, there are a ton of insta-worthy spots for you to explore and take photos at:

Recently, Singapore Atrium Sale revealed that yet another K.STAR Karaoke outlet is set to open in Suntec City in October 2019.

According to them, it’s located near McDonald’s on level two.

Exciting.

For now, the outlet at Orchard Central is having a seasonal promotion where students only pay $4++ per hour if they visit with a friend.

Alternatively, students can also opt to sing for two hours and get a complimentary drink at only $12 nett per pax.

This offer is valid from Monday to Thursday between 12pm to 8pm.

Adults don’t miss out as well, as there is a package deal that allows one to pay $6++ per hour or $15 nett for two hours of singing and a free drink.

This offer is valid from Monday to Friday between 12pm to 8pm.

Nice.

How to go

Address: 181 Orchard Road, Orchard Central #05-01, S238896

Booking Hotline: 6634 2801 or 9171 1588 (Whatsapp)

Top image courtesy of Singapore Atrium Sale on Facebook and K.Star