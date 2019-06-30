K Shanmugam engages LGBTQ+ community in anti-drug discussion

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam shared photos of his anti-drug dialogue with the LGBTQ+ community in a Facebook post on June 19.

He highlighted that no community in Singapore should be left out in the anti-drug conversation.

“I told them that drug abuse is not just any one community’s problem, or a specific problem relating to the LGBTQ+ community. MHA has reached out to different communities to come forward, and help in the fight against drugs.”

Shanmugam concluded that it was a ‘good discussion’ in understanding the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

Amrin Amin, the Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs was also in the closed door dialogue session with Shanmugam.

Drug abuse cases prevalent among the younger S’poreans

Earlier this year, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) released its latest statistics on drug abuse cases in Singapore.

The data shows that Southeast Asia has become one of the world’s largest market for drugs like methamphetamine, opium, and heroin.

In Singapore, there are also more drug abusers identified among the younger Singaporeans in 2018, a trend that is rather worrying.

With that, CNB has committed to step up efforts in doing anti-drug public outreach to educate Singaporeans.

From the photo shared in the post, there were at least 30 to 40 representatives from the LGBTQ+ community, with a fair mix of males and females.

As tagged by Shanmugam in the post, the organisations involved in the conversation might include Oogachaga, Pink Dot SG, The T Project, Free Community Church, CNB, Drug Free SG, The Greenhouse SG and Lifeline SG.

One comment highlighted the sensitivity in not showing the faces of participants at the event.

Like any candid engagement session, the minister can get a better insight into the issues and concerns faced by the community, if their identities are kept confidential.

Pink Dot 2019

The conversation occurred before the annual Pink Dot event on June 29 this year.

The pro-LGBTQ extravaganza supports the freedom to love as well as an openness and acceptance towards LGBTQ people.

The event has seen an increasing number of participants over the years.

Top photo collage from K Shanmugam Facebook