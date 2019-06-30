Jurong industrial fire: Two injured Chinese workers in stable condition, one already discharged

A massive fire engulfed an oil and gas facility at Jalan Buroh, Jurong yesterday (Jun 21), after it was rocked by a huge explosion.

The fire was reportedly about two football fields in size, and took SCDF firefighters more than two hours to have it under control.

Unfortunately, one worker was found dead at the scene, while two more were brought injured to the Singapore General Hospital. Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC), a non governmental organisation, revealed that the three workers are Chinese nationals.

Injured now in stable condition

Thankfully, the two injured workers are currently in a stable condition, according to a Facebook post by MWC.

CNA reported that one of the two workers was discharged from the hospital on the morning of June 22.

The other worker remains in the hospital, with MWC noting that the worker “should get better with treatment and healing time”.

The centre was also able to speak with the worker who had been discharged, and reassured him they would be working with the employer to provide any further welfare or assistance such as filing reports or claims for compensation.

MWC also assured netizens that the employer is “committed to and is taking every measure to guarantee the care and welfare of their staff”.

Making arrangements for worker who died

Sadly, the third Chinese migrant worker was found dead on the scene.

MWC said in its post that it would be assisting the employer with the necessary arrangements for the deceased, including rituals to help pay the dead their last respects, repatriation of his remains, as well as contacting the next-of-kin to provide any appropriate assistance or bereavement token.

As investigations into the incident are ongoing, MWC added that they would like to reassure all Singaporeans that the affected workers are in good hands and would be well taken care of.

“We ask that the company and our medical professionals at SGH be allowed the time and space to do what is needed for the workers so that all the parties involved may recover from this unfortunate incident speedily.”

You can view MWC’s Facebook post here:

Top photo from Trippienadd and SCDF / FB