1 dead, 2 injured in massive Jurong industrial estate fire engulfing area spanning 2 football fields

The SCDF took more than two hours before it could bring it under control.

Mandy How | June 21, 10:14 pm

In the late afternoon of Friday, June 21, 2019, a massive fire broke out at Jalan Buroh, in the Jurong industrial area. 

Massive fire at Jalan Buroh, Jurong industrial area, explosions heard with billowing smoke

The SCDF was alerted to the fire at 5:10pm and discovered that it was about two football fields in size.

Image via SCDF
Image via SCDF
Image via SCDF
Image via SCDF

According to the SCDF in a Facebook post on Friday evening, the fire involved Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in a facility.

These, of course, pose an explosion hazard when subjected to high temperatures.

The fire was so huge that 35 emergency vehicles and about 120 firefighters were deployed.

Up to seven water jets, including an unmanned firefighting machine, were used to mitigate the fire.

The exploding LPG cylinders also exposed the firefighters to intense heat, as firefighters rushed to prevent it from spreading to larger LPG storage tanks nearby.

Image via SCDF
Image via SCDF
Image via SCDF
Image via SCDF

The fire was eventually brought under control at 7:30pm.

Two workers were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital, while a body was found and pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

You can read the SCDF’s full update here:

Top image via SCDF

