1 dead, 2 injured in massive Jurong industrial estate fire engulfing area spanning 2 football fields

In the late afternoon of Friday, June 21, 2019, a massive fire broke out at Jalan Buroh, in the Jurong industrial area.



The SCDF was alerted to the fire at 5:10pm and discovered that it was about two football fields in size.

According to the SCDF in a Facebook post on Friday evening, the fire involved Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in a facility.

These, of course, pose an explosion hazard when subjected to high temperatures.

The fire was so huge that 35 emergency vehicles and about 120 firefighters were deployed.

Up to seven water jets, including an unmanned firefighting machine, were used to mitigate the fire.

The exploding LPG cylinders also exposed the firefighters to intense heat, as firefighters rushed to prevent it from spreading to larger LPG storage tanks nearby.

The fire was eventually brought under control at 7:30pm.