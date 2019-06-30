Father’s Day drawing with cryptic message in Japan spooks Internet big time

As part of Father’s Day celebrations, a Japanese supermarket put up children’s drawings of their fathers.

All nice and innocent as children wrote messages to their fathers accompanied by drawings too.

Creative or disturbing?

But one drawing in particular drew the attention of many online, after it was uploaded by Japanese Twitter user Rui on June 12.

The drawing stood out from the rest as it depicted a bug-eyed, wide-mouthed, creepy-looking face that was coloured red.

Next to it was a stick figure that had a noose around its neck, and a chair that had fallen over underneath it.

It had crosses in place of its eyes, indicating the stick figure died by hanging.

Accompanying the drawing was the following message:

“Dear father, thank you for your hard work. Mother, please hurry back <3"

The drawing was supposedly done by a five-year-old kid, who wrote his or her age on the bottom right-hand corner.

Supermarket removed the drawing

In subsequent updates to the tweet, Rui said the supermarket had already removed the drawing after receiving several phone calls that expressed concern over it.

After looking into the matter, the supermarket said the drawing was brought by a child to the supermarket.

Surveillance footage also revealed that no one had made any changes to the drawing after it was put up.

However, it is unknown if the drawing was done by a child or an adult.

The Twitter user added that the supermarket had contacted the local city hall to find out more about the child who brought the drawing in.

Netizens spooked

Many commenters online were freaked out by the drawing.

Some expressed their concern over the well-being of the child who supposedly did the drawing.

However, there were some others who doubted that a five-year-old had really done the drawing.

Netizens come up with various theories

Still, many others speculated about the circumstances surrounding the alleged kid who drew the drawing.

One netizen theorised that the kid had actually drawn the corpse of his or her father who had hanged himself.

Rui also took part in the speculation, saying that the supermarket has always personally handed out the papers to small children and told them to bring them back after drawing on them outside the vicinity of the store.

Should the drawing be done by the kid’s parent or sibling, the circumstances surrounding the kid do not seem good, the Twitter user said.

But the most popular theory, which was upvoted over 14,200 times, is the following:

この子、お母さんが首を吊ってる所を目撃しちゃったんだよね…でも、お父さんから「お母さんは戻って来るよ」と聞かされて、それを信じたいから「はやく戻ってきてね」と書いたんだよね… でも、本当は誰がお母さんを吊るしたのか も う 知 っ て る ん だ よ ね — TAKUMI™ 映画 ハウス・ジャック・ビルト (@takumitoxin) June 13, 2019

“This child must have witnessed his or her mum’s dead body after she was hanged. But the child’s father had said, “Mum will be back soon.” Wanting to believe in that, the child had therefore written, “Please hurry back.” But, who really hanged the mum? I guess we already know the answer to that.”

But this theory led to even more questions from other netizens instead, such as the fallen chair detail that seemed to suggest a suicide rather than a murder.

There are no updates to the case so far since the pictures were first posted more than a week ago.

