Japan to restart brutal commercial whale hunting in July 2019, after 30-year hiatus

There have been numerous accounts of whales in the wild ingesting plastic waste and dying from starvation as a result.

Sadly, plastic waste isn’t the only anthropogenic threat whales face out in the ocean.

Japan has announced that it will resume commercial hunting of whales next month, as reported by The Japan Times on June 7, 2019.

Five whaling vessels to set off on July 1

On July 1, 2019, Japan will restart commercial whaling in its exclusive economic zone.

This is a practice which has long drawn much condemnation from other countries.

A fleet of five vessels, owned by six whaling operators, is set to embark on a two-month commercial whaling expedition from Kushiro, Hokkaido on that day.

The vessels will hunt giant beaked whales, or Berardius whales in Japanese waters until August, before regrouping at Kushiro and setting off once again to hunt minke whales till October.

However, the commercial whaling will not be carried out in the Antarctic Ocean.

Japan backed out in 2018 from an agreement banning whaling

The whaling expeditions set to take place next month would mean that Japan would be restarting this controversial trade after a 30-year break.

Japan previously signed an international moratorium by the International Whaling Commission (IWC) in 1982 — an agreement involving more than 80 members, which prohibited the commercial hunting of whales.

The moratorium took effect in 1986.

Japan, however, abruptly decided to withdraw from the IWC at the end of 2018.

The move sparked widespread condemnation not just from environmental activists, but politicians from other nations like the United Kingdom and Australia, The Guardian reported.

UK’s environmental secretary Michael Gove, revealed his ‘extreme disappointment’.

Extremely disappointed to hear that Japan has decided to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission to resume commercial whaling. The UK is strongly opposed to commercial whaling and will continue to fight for the protection and welfare of these majestic mammals. — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) December 26, 2018

The Washington Post even called out Japan in an article, citing the country’s nationalism as one of the reasons for maintaining the whaling industry.

“Today, it is not so much the needs of local communities that are sustaining Japan’s modern whaling industry as it is a combination of nationalist politics and a defensive reaction to the West’s denunciations of Japan’s “brutal” and “barbaric” whaling industry.”

A Japanese politician Kiyoshi Ejima added that it was hypocritical for Westerners to lambast whaling but continue eating pork and chicken. What he failed to understand, however, was that the latter two are commercially bred domestic animals.

“If vegans say we are cruel and barbaric, they may have the right. But if those people who eat other kinds of meat criticise us, they sound self-righteous.”

Hunting whales for “scientific” reasons

Despite the moratorium, Japan was actually still hunting whales the past few years prior to its withdrawal from the IWC.

It had been conducting these hunts in Japanese waters and the Antarctic Ocean under the pretext of “scientific” reasons or “research purposes”, but many around the world have criticised it as a cover for commercial whaling.

Byproducts from the hunt were likely sold in domestic markets, reported The Guardian, in spite of a reportedly decreasing appetite for whale meat among the Japanese populace.

In the 1960s, 200,000 tons of whale meat was consumed every year, but that number has since dropped to 5,000 tons in recent years, Japan Times stated.

However, a recent street interview by Youtube channel Asian Boss revealed that many, if not all of the Japanese interviewees, eat whale meat from time to time.

Furthermore, all but one were unaware that the hunting whales was previously illegal. One interviewee even mentioned that he would continue consuming whale meat at the end of the interview as the taste was “unique”.

You can watch the full video here:

Whales are shot with harpoons

In case you’re unaware of how brutal whaling is, whales aren’t simply caught with nets.

Instead, whaling vessels use large contraptions to shoot harpoons into whales, and these harpoons can penetrate half a metre deep.

Canisters attached to the tip of the harpoon then explode inside the whale, releasing shrapnel. The harpoons, which are attached to the boat with a rope, are reeled in, reeling in the whales as well.

The whales die a slow death.

Although minke whales and beaked whales are currently not endangered, whaling represents a huge threat to their populations.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), minke whale populations might have been reduced by half in the western North Pacific and the northeastern North Atlantic oceans due to commercial whaling.

Aside from hunting, these whales still have to contend with other threats like marine plastic pollution, rising sea temperatures, and decreasing food sources.

With the resumption of Japan’s commercial whaling, July 1 could spell the start of a terrible fate for whales in the future.

Top photo from Alejandro Gomez Arangua / FB and Nguyễn Quốc Thắng / FB