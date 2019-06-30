fbpx

Back
﻿

Your next iPhone may be made in M’sia

From Made In China to Made In Malaysia.

Guan Zhen Tan | June 21, 03:17 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Apple is reportedly moving its manufacturing out of China in response to trade war tensions.

This involves diversifying Apple’s manufacturing sources to other countries, and preparing for a fundamental restructuring of its supply chain.

Tariffs on China goods

Trade tensions between the United States and China are making the tech giant rethink about its reliance on manufacturing products in China.

In May, US President Donald Trump announced that the tariffs of 10 percent levied on US$200 billion of goods made in China would increase to a whopping 25 percent, the South China Morning Post reported.

It’s an alarming number for most companies that rely on the mainland for manufacturing and assembling.

Which is essentially most of the companies addicted to cheap human labour.

Malaysia could assemble iPhones

Even though cheap labour might last forever, cheap and friendly labour less so.

In response to the U.S.-China trade war, Apple is reportedly shifting 15 to 30 percent of its production capacity from China to Southeast Asia, according to Nikkei Asian Review, after speaking to several sources close to Apple.

The countries being considered as part of Apple’s move to diversify its manufacturing locations include Mexico, India, and Southeast Asian countries such as  Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.

India and Vietnam are reportedly one of the more favoured options, the Nikkei noted.

Difficult to move

Even with this new possibility, establishing manufacturing or assembly lines elsewhere outside of China would take some time.

To move the production of Apple products would require the gathering of skilled workers and the need to create an inventory hub, Mehdi Hosseini, an analyst with Susquehanna International Group told The Wall Street Journal.

Currently, China accounts for more than 90 percent of the assembly of Apple’s products.

The country is highly favoured — and difficult for tech companies to move from — as a manufacturing location.

Some of the advantages China have is its developed infrastructures such as roads, dormitories and utilities, and the relative ease in which companies can adjust the production process.

It’s something that other countries may not be able to match up to, at least in the short term.

This may change, however, if policies necessitate such moves as a response to trade tensions.

Top image via PlushDesignStudio on Pixabay

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Kitty-like cat pouches selling for S$31.40 each by online Japanese store Felissimo

Cat-titude is everything.

June 21, 02:46 pm

Elderly women in Woodlands transform food wrappers & plastic packaging into bags & purses

Creativity at its best.

June 21, 02:25 pm

Show Luo allegedly cheated on girlfriend with 25-year-old Taiwan actress for half a year

Cherry Yu claimed she did not know that Luo was dating someone at that time.

June 21, 02:15 pm

21-year-old player inspired by sports manga is first Japanese to be drafted in NBA first round

Congratulations!

June 21, 12:48 pm

Heng Swee Keat: S'pore learnt to built cohesiveness & diversity the hard way but still a work in progress

Heng highlighted three areas that Singapore had worked on to build a diverse society.

June 21, 12:25 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close