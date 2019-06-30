fbpx

Indomie Air Jordan sneakers designed by NAFA graduate selling for S$315

Limited stock.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 19, 12:30 pm

If you are a Nike fan who loves to eat Indomie, this might be the dream shoe for you.

Limited edition of Indomie Air Jordan

A Singapore-based Indonesian designer has created a pair of Nike Air Jorden with Indomie design.

The pair of customised sneakers will only have 20 pairs in stock for now and will be selling at US$230 (S$315), according to The Jakarta Post.

This design will only be available online via Instagram account @mr.s.custom.

Designed by a NAFA graduate

The designer behind the instagram handle @mr.s.custom is actually 23-year-old Indonesian graduate from Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) in Singapore, Jonathan Gustana.

He shared with the Post that this design will allow fans of this Indonesian brand instant noodles to show their love for it as they wear the sneakers.

He has received overwhelming response and orders globally, some from the United States and even Singapore.

Swee.

Top photo collage from @mr.s.custom and @urbansneakersociety

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

