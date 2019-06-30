Two M’sians tried to smuggled e-cigarettes into S’pore by strapping various parts to their legs
They tried to get a leg-up, and failed.
Two Malaysians, who arrived at the Woodlands Checkpoint in a Malaysia-registered taxi were caught smuggling e-cigarette parts into Singapore on Jun 18,
According to a Facebook post by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), officers on June 20, ICA officers referred the taxi for further checks.
This resulted in officers finding two e-cigarettes, and eight bottles of e-cigarette liquids strapped onto the legs of one of the two passengers, a 22-year-old male Malaysian.
E-cigarette parts were also found on a 21-year-old male Malaysian seated in the same taxi.
Both men are currently assisting the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in their investigation of the case.
In the same post, ICA emphasised that they would “continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives or other contrabands”.
According to the HSA, vaporisers such as e-cigarettes, e-pipes, e-cigars and the like are prohibited under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.
If found guilty of the offence, offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding S$10,000 or to imprisonment not exceeding 6 months, or both.
Repeat offenders are liable to a fine not exceeding S$20,000 or to imprisonment not exceeding 12 months, or both.
Top image via ICA’s Facebook page
