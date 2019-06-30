fbpx

Back
﻿

Huawei revenue could fall US$100 billion as it underestimated US ban

Huawei expects a revival only in 2021.

Belmont Lay | June 18, 02:46 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Huawei Technologies founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei has sounded a warning: The impact of US sanctions on Huawei is more severe than expected.

Ren said on Monday, June 17 that his Chinese company’s revenue could fall around US$100 billion this year and the next — the first time the impact has been measured in dollar figures.

From defiance to pessimism

Ren’s pessimistic outlook comes after weeks of defiant posturing from the company.

Before this, Huawei has maintained it was technologically self-sufficient.

Ren, who spoke at the company’s Shenzhen headquarters, said Huawei had not expected the determination to “crack” the company would be “so strong and so pervasive”.

What Ren said

The 721.2 billion yuan (US$104.16 billion) revenue reported in 2018 was up 19.5 percent from 2017.

Ren said he expects a revival in business in 2021.

He added: “We did not expect they would attack us on so many aspects.”

“We cannot get components supply, cannot participate in many international organisations, cannot work closely with many universities, cannot use anything with US components, and cannot even establish connection with networks that use such components.”

“In 2021, we will regain our vitality and (continue to) provide services to human society.”

Huawei will not cut research and development spending, Ren said.

However, the company will slash production over the next two years by US$30 billion.

Huawei’s international smartphone shipments have dropped 40 percent this year, he acknowledged.

Top photo via

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Root Beer Floats going for less than S$0.50 at all M'sian A&W outlets on June 19, 2019

Birthday treat.

June 18, 04:30 pm

Retired S'pore Gurkha says HK police behaved like 'nothing more than brutal thugs' in protests

He pointed out a lack of skill and technique on the part of the riot police, and also their 'manifestly' unacceptable use of rubber bullets.

June 18, 02:56 pm

Popular Osaka conveyor sushi chain opens in Telok Ayer, sushi from S$1.99

New week, new restaurant.

June 18, 01:29 pm

M'sian man's bald head too shiny for passport photo, immigration staff use panels to reduce glare

Too sparkly.

June 18, 12:37 pm

Japanese capsule toy maker introduces adorable mini rice cooker cases

So cute!

June 18, 12:21 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close