Wounded wild boar trapped in Hong Kong MTR station euthanised after injuring 1 woman

A wounded wild boar in Hong Kong has been euthanised by the city’s authorities after it ran amok at Kennedy Town MTR station, where it slightly injured a woman and left patches of blood.

According to both Hong Kong media EJ Insight and the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the incident happened on June 19 night.

The blood from the animal was the result of its attempts to escape the station, after wandering in from the countryside.

The woman suffered minor injuries on her leg and was taken to Queen Mary Hospital.

Scene caught on video and photos

Videos of the scene were uploaded to Facebook.

One video by Koonhung Tsang, posted to the HK Incident group, showed the boar running through the station, with its hooves occasionally skidding on the floor.

Meanwhile, photos and another video uploaded by Hong Kong Wild Boar Concern Group showed the boar subsequently cornered behind several barricades near a lift, by several police and security personnel, with patches of blood visible on the floor.

Part of the video also showed the boar attempting to jump over the glass barricade beside the lift at one point, only to seemingly give up after it failed to do so.

Decision made to put the boar down due to injuries

SCMP reported that the boar was eventually shot with tranquiliser by officers from Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), whereupon it was then removed from the station in a cage.

EJ Insight further reported that AFCD veterinarians subsequently found the wild boar to be injured in its hind legs, with its wounds infected and ulcerated.

The veterinarians then came to the conclusion that the boar’s injuries were too serious for recovery, resulting in the decision to have the boar euthanised.

Decision comes under fire

The decision has since been criticised by Roni Wong, an officer of the Hong Kong Wild Boar Concern Group.

In calling the AFCD’s decision disappointing, he stated that it was doubtful that the boar could not have recovered from its injuries.

He also added that the AFCD should also explain why it concluded the boar’s wounds were untreatable, and called for the department to issue a medical report on the animal.

Top image from Hong Kong Wild Boar Concern Group Facebook