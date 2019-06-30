fbpx

Back
﻿

Hong Kong police get ready rows of metal barriers before protesters surround headquarters

Getting ready.

Kayla Wong |Emily Lo | June 21, 04:09 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

In a fresh round of protests on Thursday, June 20, Hongkongers have surrounded the police headquarters to demand a proper response from them on the alleged cases of assault against unarmed protesters.

Hong Kong police commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung had previously defended the use of force against the protesters.

Prepped rows of metal barriers

Hours before the new round of protests, the police placed rows upon rows of metal barriers against the entrance of their headquarters.

Image via LIHKG online forum

However, no protester was in sight at that time.

Police told protesters to leave

However, by Friday afternoon, June 21, Hongkongers have gathered in droves outside the headquarters.

They also reportedly blocked Gloucester Road, Harcourt Road and Arsenal Street.

But the number of people who turned up were far below the numbers on June 12 and June 16.

Organisers said about a million Hongkongers took to the streets on June 12 to call for the withdrawal of the extradition bill.

They also said a whopping two million gathered on the streets again on June 16 to call for Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down, as well as to pressure the Hong Kong government to kill the bill completely, instead of simply putting it on hold.

Joshua Wong appeared at the protests

At about 1:55am on Friday, June 21, the police held a press conference and demanded the protesters to leave immediately.

Subsequently, while police negotiators tried to converse with the protesters, pro-democracy student activist and the icon of the 2014 Umbrella Movement Joshua Wong — who was recently just released from jail — stopped him from speaking.

They then retreated back into the building.

Wong insisted that Lo is the only negotiator they are willing to speak to.

He explained that he was not preventing the negotiation from happening, but was only hoping the police negotiators could hold up photos of injured protesters as they speak.

Other than pelting the building and police officers with eggs, protesters also started singing the hymn Sing Hallelujah to the Lord, which sort of became the unofficial anthem of the protests.

They also pasted pictures of alleged police violence against the protesters in front of the police headquarters itself.

Protesters occupied other government buildings as well.

According to Stand News, protesters at the police headquarters told some others to go over to the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and block the entrance there.

At about 1pm, protesters have taken over its lobby.

They also occupied the Hong kong’s Immigration Department.

The Hong Kong police have been highly criticised for their conduct during the protests over the controversial extradition bill.

Several accounts of police brutality have sprung up, with protesters claiming the police had used excessive force against them even when they were protesting in peace.

Backtracked

While the Hong Kong police had previously described the demonstrations on June 12 as “riots”, they later avoided using the term.

In a tweet put up soon after the roads were blocked, they referred to the demonstrations as “public activities”.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on June 18 — the day she made her second apology — that the Hong Kong government had never said the protesters, especially the students, are “rioters”.

In addition, she said she was simply following Lo’s instructions with regards to the choice of words.

What’s the controversy about?

The extradition bill, if passed, would see criminal suspects, both Hong Kong citizens and foreigners, sent to mainland China.

But many in Hong Kong, including lawyers and businessmen, worry that the law would allow Beijing to freely target political dissidents.

A diverse cross-section of Hong Kong took part in protests. These are some of the people.

The Hong Kong government has been heavily criticised for trying to push the bill through the legislature.

Even after Taiwanese authorities made clear the bill was not necessary to bring Chan Tong-kai — the murder suspect in the case that was cited as justification for the bill — to justice, the Hong Kong government continued to defend the bill.

Police treatment of both the protesters and reporters have sparked fears that civil liberties are quickly being eroded in the city.

Related stories:

Hong Kong reporters wear helmets to indoor police press conference to highlight police brutality

Hong Kong people make dank memes to protest extradition law like real democratic people

Retired S’pore Gurkha says HK police behaved like ‘nothing more than brutal thugs’ in protests

Top image adapted via LIHKG online forum & Kinling Lo’s Twitter

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Popular bookstore at Thomson Plaza closing down after 31 years on June 23, 2019

An institution.

June 21, 03:39 pm

Your next iPhone may be made in M'sia

From Made In China to Made In Malaysia.

June 21, 03:17 pm

Kitty-like cat pouches selling for S$31.40 each by online Japanese store Felissimo

Cat-titude is everything.

June 21, 02:46 pm

Elderly women in Woodlands transform food wrappers & plastic packaging into bags & purses

Creativity at its best.

June 21, 02:25 pm

Show Luo allegedly cheated on girlfriend with 25-year-old Taiwan actress for half a year

Cherry Yu claimed she did not know that Luo was dating someone at that time.

June 21, 02:15 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close