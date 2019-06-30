Hong Kong police get ready rows of metal barriers before protesters surround headquarters

In a fresh round of protests on Thursday, June 20, Hongkongers have surrounded the police headquarters to demand a proper response from them on the alleged cases of assault against unarmed protesters.

Hong Kong police commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung had previously defended the use of force against the protesters.

Prepped rows of metal barriers

Hours before the new round of protests, the police placed rows upon rows of metal barriers against the entrance of their headquarters.

However, no protester was in sight at that time.

Police told protesters to leave

However, by Friday afternoon, June 21, Hongkongers have gathered in droves outside the headquarters.

From hallelujah to deafening boos that ring round the street outside the police HQ @SCMPNews pic.twitter.com/7KLCIflY7N — Danny Lee (@JournoDannyAero) June 21, 2019

They also reportedly blocked Gloucester Road, Harcourt Road and Arsenal Street.

Breaking: #HongKong eastbound Harcourt Rd blocked by a thousand of protesters. No police seen on site so far. #extraditionbill pic.twitter.com/wiIhY0Cmu4 — Kinling Lo 盧建靈 (@kinlinglo) June 21, 2019

But the number of people who turned up were far below the numbers on June 12 and June 16.

1130am #HongKongextraditionbill

The two ends of Harcourt Rd blocked but little protesters are staying in the middle- nothing compared to the number in #612protests #HongKong pic.twitter.com/3hHZqzxNWk — Kinling Lo 盧建靈 (@kinlinglo) June 21, 2019

Organisers said about a million Hongkongers took to the streets on June 12 to call for the withdrawal of the extradition bill.

They also said a whopping two million gathered on the streets again on June 16 to call for Chief Executive Carrie Lam to step down, as well as to pressure the Hong Kong government to kill the bill completely, instead of simply putting it on hold.

Joshua Wong appeared at the protests

At about 1:55am on Friday, June 21, the police held a press conference and demanded the protesters to leave immediately.

Subsequently, while police negotiators tried to converse with the protesters, pro-democracy student activist and the icon of the 2014 Umbrella Movement Joshua Wong — who was recently just released from jail — stopped him from speaking.

Police attempt to negotiate with protesters failed before the opening line was finished. Demosisto @joshuawongcf stormed the scene, leading the crowd to shout for police commissioner Stephen Lo to come out and meet demands. pic.twitter.com/v6UhNha4xA — Xinqi Su (@XScmp) June 21, 2019

They then retreated back into the building.

Wong insisted that Lo is the only negotiator they are willing to speak to.

He explained that he was not preventing the negotiation from happening, but was only hoping the police negotiators could hold up photos of injured protesters as they speak.

Other than pelting the building and police officers with eggs, protesters also started singing the hymn Sing Hallelujah to the Lord, which sort of became the unofficial anthem of the protests.

So we have it again- powerful hymn “sing hallelujah to the lord” at police HQ, purifying the officers’ mind. pic.twitter.com/ElmctEDK73 — Alvin L (@alvinllum) June 21, 2019

They also pasted pictures of alleged police violence against the protesters in front of the police headquarters itself.

Some of the images they brought to the Police Headquarters #AntiELAB #反送中 pic.twitter.com/cC4UQGbHjR — Barbara Marcolini (@babimarcolini) June 21, 2019

Protesters occupied other government buildings as well.

According to Stand News, protesters at the police headquarters told some others to go over to the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and block the entrance there.

At about 1pm, protesters have taken over its lobby.

Revenue Tower on lockdown. Protestors have the doors and have a mass sit-in both outside and inside the tower. pic.twitter.com/FsU6cD1iEU — Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) June 21, 2019

They also occupied the Hong kong’s Immigration Department.

Protestors at Hong Kong’s Immigration Dept call on the gov’t to fully withdraw its much hated Extradition Bill.

#antiextraditionlaw #AntiELAB #NoChinaExtradition pic.twitter.com/TXksI8Uy8B — Alex Hofford (@alexhofford) June 21, 2019

The Hong Kong police have been highly criticised for their conduct during the protests over the controversial extradition bill.

Several accounts of police brutality have sprung up, with protesters claiming the police had used excessive force against them even when they were protesting in peace.

Backtracked

While the Hong Kong police had previously described the demonstrations on June 12 as “riots”, they later avoided using the term.

In a tweet put up soon after the roads were blocked, they referred to the demonstrations as “public activities”.

The service of Report Room of Wan Chai Police Station is suspended until further notice due to the public activities in Arsenal Street.

因軍器廠街公眾活動，灣仔警署報案室服務暫停，直至另行通知。 — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) June 21, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on June 18 — the day she made her second apology — that the Hong Kong government had never said the protesters, especially the students, are “rioters”.

In addition, she said she was simply following Lo’s instructions with regards to the choice of words.

What’s the controversy about?

The extradition bill, if passed, would see criminal suspects, both Hong Kong citizens and foreigners, sent to mainland China.

But many in Hong Kong, including lawyers and businessmen, worry that the law would allow Beijing to freely target political dissidents.

The Hong Kong government has been heavily criticised for trying to push the bill through the legislature.

Even after Taiwanese authorities made clear the bill was not necessary to bring Chan Tong-kai — the murder suspect in the case that was cited as justification for the bill — to justice, the Hong Kong government continued to defend the bill.

Police treatment of both the protesters and reporters have sparked fears that civil liberties are quickly being eroded in the city.

Top image adapted via LIHKG online forum & Kinling Lo’s Twitter