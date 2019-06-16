Hong Kong government may call pause on unpopular extradition bill

Hong Kong may be suspending the unpopular, China-backed extradition bill, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

Advertisement

If passed, the law will allow the transfer of alleged criminals — both Hong Kong citizens and foreigners — to mainland China.

According to pro-Beijing paper Sing Tao Daily, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam is expected to announce the bill’s suspension on June 15.

Lam had apparently come to the decision after a meeting with the city’s government officials on the night of June 14 that lasted from 10:30pm to midnight, Hong Kong Free Press reveals.

However, the move is understood to be a reassessment of the bill, rather than a withdrawal.

This comes six days after the protests first started, which in the week that followed escalated into violent clashes between the civilians and the police.

Advertisement

It is not clear if another round of protests scheduled for Sunday, June 16, will proceed or be halted.

Second chance for participating in a march to protest the amendment of #ExtraditionBill. Date: 16th June, 2019 (Sunday)#SaveHongKong #AntiELAB pic.twitter.com/8pQtA3jW7K — Save Hong Kong (@HongSave) June 13, 2019

Related articles:

Advertisement

Top image by Stankro/Twitter and Phillip Fong/Getty Images