fbpx

Back
﻿

Hong Kong government may call pause on unpopular extradition bill

Defusing tensions?

Mandy How | June 15, 12:47 pm

Events

Assisi Fun Day

16 June 2019, 10am-430pm

SJI International School

Upsurge

Hong Kong may be suspending the unpopular, China-backed extradition bill, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

If passed, the law will allow the transfer of alleged criminals — both Hong Kong citizens and foreigners — to mainland China.

According to pro-Beijing paper Sing Tao Daily, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam is expected to announce the bill’s suspension on June 15.

Lam had apparently come to the decision after a meeting with the city’s government officials on the night of June 14 that lasted from 10:30pm to midnight, Hong Kong Free Press reveals.

However, the move is understood to be a reassessment of the bill, rather than a withdrawal.

This comes six days after the protests first started, which in the week that followed escalated into violent clashes between the civilians and the police.

Hong Kong police caught on video brutally beating young girl during protests

Hong Kong reporters wear helmets to indoor police press conference to highlight police brutality

It is not clear if another round of protests scheduled for Sunday, June 16, will proceed or be halted.

Related articles:

‘Tens of thousands’ march in Hong Kong against proposed law that will allow extradition to China

Second reading of Hong Kong extradition bill postponed amidst display of people power

Hongkongers vehemently protesting proposed extradition law on the streets, explained

Top image by Stankro/Twitter and Phillip Fong/Getty Images

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Takagi Ramen offering Salted Egg & Chilli Crab Ramen from S$10.90 nett

From stirring nationalistic tensions to feeding people ramen.

June 15, 11:10 am

DPM Heng Swee Keat says 4G leaders will partner S'poreans in new ways

Heng said that the 4G team will shift from a government that works for S'poreans to a government that works with them.

June 15, 10:39 am

Super popular video of insane Gyro Drop thrill ride in Seoul is actually fake

Yay or nay.

June 15, 02:44 am

4 women arrested after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop

No chill.

June 15, 02:18 am

Rainy weather to continue in S'pore in 2nd half of June 2019

Yay.

June 15, 01:48 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close