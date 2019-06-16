Hong Kong government may call pause on unpopular extradition bill
Defusing tensions?
Events
Hong Kong may be suspending the unpopular, China-backed extradition bill, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.
If passed, the law will allow the transfer of alleged criminals — both Hong Kong citizens and foreigners — to mainland China.
According to pro-Beijing paper Sing Tao Daily, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam is expected to announce the bill’s suspension on June 15.
Lam had apparently come to the decision after a meeting with the city’s government officials on the night of June 14 that lasted from 10:30pm to midnight, Hong Kong Free Press reveals.
However, the move is understood to be a reassessment of the bill, rather than a withdrawal.
This comes six days after the protests first started, which in the week that followed escalated into violent clashes between the civilians and the police.
Hong Kong police caught on video brutally beating young girl during protests
Hong Kong reporters wear helmets to indoor police press conference to highlight police brutality
It is not clear if another round of protests scheduled for Sunday, June 16, will proceed or be halted.
