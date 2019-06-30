fbpx

Elderly Hong Kong man tries to kick others after allegedly cutting MTR queue, then falls down

The old man allegedly said "That's how I'm like" when called out.

Emily Lo | June 20, 06:10 pm

Upsurge

A subway station is the last place you’d expect to see a display of martial arts.

Enter Hong Kong.

“Showing off his Kung Fu skills”

On June 18, a Facebook user called Keff Chin shared a video that captured the incident.

According to Chin, an old man pushed past other commuters from behind while trying to board the train.

He was called out for skipping the line, but the old man supposedly replied, “That’s how I’m like”.

Chin started filming the scene, with other commuters joining in.

“And this elderly can’t wait to show off his Kung Fu skills on the MTR platform”, said Chin.

Caught on camera

In the video, the old man can be seen confronting a younger man in a black shirt, who appeared to be avoiding conflict instead of fighting back.

A Caucasian man tried to stop the fight, but the old man refused to simmer down and shouted, “I don’t understand what you’re saying.”

Image via Keff Chin/Facebook

He then turned to the person recording the video and lashed out twice with his foot.

Gif adapted from Keff Chin’s Facebook video.

You can see the full video below:

Things turned even more dramatic

In another Facebook video, also shared by Chin, a few other commuters tried to calm the elderly man down by asking him to “reclaim peace of mind” and stop fighting.

However, the old man denied he was even fighting others.

When the train arrived, he started walking towards it, but the other passengers quickly “stopped him from fleeing”.

Suddenly, the old man collapsed on the floor and was seen lying with his right hand on his chest, taking short quick breaths.

Image via Keff Chin/Facebook

But the crowd appeared sceptical of the old man, and shouted at him while he was on the floor.

Here’s a sample of what they said:

  • We saw everything!
  • Stop pretending!
  • He started the fight first. He tried to leave then he pretended to fall down.
  • And he knows Kung Fu.
  • No one touched him.

However, some passengers did offer to check his breath after another commuter asked for first aid assistance.

The video ended with MTR staff providing assistance.

Here is the full video:

Intense.

Top image adapted from Keff Chin’s Facebook page.

About Emily Lo

DLLM means delay no more.

